In the world of business, the rise and fall of Jacques Luong’s VinAd Media serves as a stark reminder that even seemingly promising companies can conceal internal issues with far-reaching consequences. Exercise due diligence to protect your investments and business interests.

PARIS, FRANCE – In the world of business and entrepreneurship, tales of success and innovation often make headlines.

However, not all stories have a happy ending, as demonstrated by the enigmatic figure of Jacques Luong, also known as Jake Luong.

The Promising Start of VinAd Media:

This entrepreneur’s journey, from his birthplace in France to the tumultuous rise and fall of his company VinAd Media, serves as a stark reminder of the risks that can accompany business dealings.

Jacques Luong, born in France, embarked on a path that took him far from his European roots and eventually led to the creation of Vin Ad Media in Vietnam.

In 2018, he made the strategic decision to set up www.vinadmedia.com , a marketing company headquartered in the bustling metropolis of Ho Chi Minh City. Initially, the company seemed poised for success, attracting a clientele both in Vietnam and France.

VinAd Media quickly gained attention for its marketing services, which included website development, social media management, and advertising campaigns.

The company’s website showcased numerous satisfied clients, promising innovative solutions to boost businesses’ online presence and growth.

For a few years, it appeared that VinAd Media was on a steady ascent in the competitive world of digital marketing, sadly fraudulent business activities were taking place that would have a damaging impact on the clients of Mr Jacques.

Allegations of Internal Fraud:

However, the narrative took a dramatic turn as rumors began to circulate about an internal fraudulent matter involving VinAd Media’s director, Mr. Jacques Luong.

In what would become a devastating blow to the company’s reputation and stability, clients started reporting that their websites, social media accounts, and even their Google Ads accounts were held hostage by Luong and his associates, with some having credit cards linked to that account drained of thousands of Euros and Dollars.

The first sign of trouble came when clients found themselves locked out of their websites and online assets.

Unresolved Legal Quagmire:

Ownership rights were contested, and the situation escalated into a legal quagmire that would span two countries: Vietnam and France.

A total of 8 clients in these regions reported losing access to their business websites due to the turmoil created by VinAd Media and Mr Luongs management of the company.

The company’s stance was that their servers had been hacked, resulting in the loss of control over the clients’ assets.

This claim, however, raised skepticism among those affected, who viewed it as an attempt to evade responsibility. The clients’ frustration mounted as they struggled to regain control of their digital properties and online presence.

The aftermath of these allegations led to legal action against VinAd Media in both Vietnam and France. Clients in both countries sought restitution for the losses they had incurred, and the court systems began examining the intricate web of claims, counterclaims, and allegations surrounding the company’s operations.

In Vietnam, VinAd Media was taken to court, and the situation in Paris, France was no different. The courts on both sides of the globe were inundated with lawsuits related to VinAd Media’s inability to pay its debts, return client website assets, and clear the air regarding the alleged fraudulent activity.

One of the most distressing aspects of this ordeal was the apparent non-cooperation of Mr. Jacques Luong and his associates, who reportedly refused to attend court proceedings.

This refusal to face their accusers and address the issues at hand only further exacerbated the negative image surrounding Vin Ad Media and its leadership.

As it stands, no further action has been taken against Mr. Jacques Luong or VinAd Media. This legal quagmire continues to loom over the clients who have lost access to their websites and online assets.

The future of these businesses remains uncertain, as they struggle to rebuild their digital presence and recover from the devastating consequences of their association with Vin Ad Media.

Lessons for Entrepreneurs:

In light of this cautionary tale, it is essential for entrepreneurs and business owners to exercise due diligence and caution when entering into business deals, particularly those involving the transfer of valuable assets such as websites.

The VinAd Media case serves as a stark reminder that even companies with a seemingly promising facade may conceal internal issues that can have far-reaching consequences for unsuspecting clients.

Transparency and Accountability in Business Partnerships:

The story of Jacques Luong and VinAd Media is a reminder that transparency, accountability, and open communication are essential when engaging in business partnerships.

Clients should be diligent in vetting potential business partners and thoroughly researching the companies they intend to work with. This due diligence should include checking references, conducting background checks, and seeking legal counsel when necessary.

In conclusion, the rise and fall of Jacques Luong, also known as Jake Luong, and his company VinAd Media, is a cautionary tale for all those involved in the world of business.

It serves as a stark reminder of the risks and consequences that can accompany business deals, especially those involving the transfer of company assets.

Entrepreneurs and business owners must remain vigilant and exercise due diligence to protect their interests and investments in an ever-evolving and competitive business landscape.

Anyone who has further information about the whereabouts of Mr Jacques Luong -please contact the French Embassy in HCMC, 27 Đ. Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam or call them on : +84 28 3520 6800