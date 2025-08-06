The Return to Divine Reality

By Qamar Bashir

For centuries, humanity has looked up at the stars and deep into atoms, hoping to uncover the secrets of the universe. With every equation solved and every particle smashed, we thought we were inching closer to truth. But truth—real truth—was never locked in matter. It was always hidden in something more elusive, more sacred: consciousness.

Today, a profound shift is occurring. The world’s most advanced scientists and spiritual thinkers are converging on a realization that religions proclaimed long ago: the foundation of the universe is not matter—it is mind. Not atoms—but awareness. Not logic—but the soul. This is not mysticism masquerading as science. It is science finally catching up with revelation.

In the words of Nobel laureate Max Planck: “I regard consciousness as fundamental. I regard matter as derivative from consciousness. We cannot get behind consciousness.” What does this mean? It means the laws of physics, the logic of philosophy, and even the frameworks of mathematics are not primal. They were created—by consciousness. This reverses everything we were taught. The human being is not a machine made of carbon and code. The human being is a carrier of divine consciousness, and through that consciousness, reality is perceived—and formed. The Qur’an hinted at this long ago: “And We breathed into him of Our spirit…” (Surah Al-Hijr 15:29).

In recent quantum research, it has been revealed that particles do not exist in any fixed form until they are observed. This is the infamous “observer effect.” In simple terms: the universe appears because we are conscious of it. One physicist said, “You are not inside space-time. Space-time is inside you.” Let that settle. The planets, stars, galaxies—all appear as phenomena within the field of our individual consciousness. The body is not separate from the cosmos. It is a living interface. And every cell within our body—over 30 trillion of them—contains the entire genetic code of the human being, making us holographic by design. The entire story of humanity is encoded in DNA in every part of us.

Further strengthening this narrative is the scientific discovery that human DNA emits scalar waves—energy pulses capable of traveling faster than light, crossing the cosmos without resistance, and returning with intact information. These waves, born of our conscious field, can metaphorically touch the moon and return in an instant. There is no delay, no degradation. Just presence, movement, and return—like divine will. “My command is but a single word: Be. And it is.” (Surah Al-Qamar 54:50). This is not science fiction. This is science validating scripture.

The more we learn about consciousness, the more the divide between body and soul disappears. We are not flesh alone. We are vessels of perception, imagination, and spiritual energy. As Donald Hoffman proposes in his “Conscious Realism” theory, space-time is merely a user interface—a simplified projection of a far more complex, unseen reality. This aligns with the Bible: “The Kingdom of God is within you” (Luke 17:21), and with the Qur’an: “Indeed, it is not the eyes that are blind, but the hearts within the breasts” (Surah Al-Hajj 22:46). Our consciousness, it seems, is not merely human—it is a reflection of divine light, capable of knowing, creating, and perceiving because it is rooted in the Source that made it.

Now, at this historical junction, humanity is doing something remarkable. It is breaking the chains of scientific reductionism and escaping the prison of philosophical abstraction. We are starting to see—not through telescopes or formulas—but through the eye of consciousness. We are realizing that science and philosophy, for all their power, cannot answer the ultimate questions: Why does anything exist at all? Who created it? What is our role in it? And most importantly: what happens when we understand it all?

Here lies the climax of the story. Scripture tells us that the Day of Judgment would arrive when truth is laid bare, when all veils are lifted. Perhaps that Day is not just a physical apocalypse—but a spiritual reckoning. The Qur’an encourages us to explore the universe, to reflect, to discover. Not as a mere intellectual exercise—but because discovery itself is a pathway to divine realization. Now, for the first time in human history, we are reaching a point where we can comprehend the mechanics of the universe, understand the role of consciousness in shaping reality, realize that the universe exists because we are aware of it, and finally accept that this awareness—this consciousness—is the command, the breath, the will of Allah.

And perhaps, once that realization becomes widespread—once the secret is uncovered—the universe will no longer need to exist. Its purpose fulfilled. Its Creator revealed. Its witnesses awakened. “On that Day, the people will be like scattered moths… and the mountains will be like carded wool” (Surah Al-Qari’ah 101:4–5). The universe may not end in fire or ice, but in awakening—when enough humans finally see the truth.

And so, as we step into this transformative age—one where science peers beyond its own frontiers and philosophy humbly pauses before the unknown—we begin to witness the slow but steady unraveling of the final veil. The process of breaking free from the inherited constraints of materialism, logic, and abstraction has already begun. Humanity is not yet fully awakened, but the path is now visible. With each passing day, with each open mind, we draw nearer to the understanding that consciousness is not merely a faculty of perception—it is the very origin, essence, and enduring substance of all that exists.

This awakening will not be sudden, but it will come. The realization that what we see is formed through consciousness. It may take time, perhaps generations, for this understanding to permeate our institutions, languages, and disciplines. But the trajectory is clear, and the momentum is irreversible.

When that truth is no longer debated, but deeply known—when humanity collectively understands that consciousness preceded the cosmos and shall remain when the stars burn out—then perhaps the universe will have fulfilled its purpose. Perhaps then, with grace and not with fire, the veiled reality will dissolve, and the final chapter of existence will quietly, divinely, be written.

