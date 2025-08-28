The recurrent deluge: a story of negligence and corruption

The tragic cycle of floods in Punjab, a calamity that claims lives and devastates livelihoods with alarming regularity, is not merely a consequence of changing weather patterns. It is, in a large part, a man-made disaster, born of a toxic mix of short-sighted planning, political patronage, and institutionalized corruption. While the recent deluges have once again brought the country to a standstill, they have also laid bare a truth that is both painful and undeniable: we fail to learn from our mistakes, and the cost is paid in human lives.

A major contributing factor to the heightened devastation is the widespread encroachment on riverbanks and natural waterways. In a glaring example of this negligence, the very banks of the River Ravi in Lahore have been occupied by illegal housing societies. These developments, built in areas meant to be a natural flood-plain, act as barriers to the river’s flow during monsoon season. When the water swells, it has nowhere to go but into these communities, turning residential areas into raging torrents and claiming innocent lives.

This issue is not new. It has been highlighted by environmentalists and urban planners for years, yet the warnings have been consistently ignored. A particularly egregious case involves a prominent housing society on the Ravi, which reportedly had its No Objection Certificate (NOC) rejected during the previous government’s tenure due to its location in a flood-prone zone. However, under the current administration, the society somehow secured the necessary approvals, a clear indication of how powerful interests can circumvent regulations and endanger the public for private gain. This pattern is repeated in various other locations across the province, where illegal construction along rivers and drains has transformed natural safeguards into deathtraps.

The lack of long-term planning is a hallmark of our approach to disaster management. When the floods hit, there is a flurry of activity—rescue operations, relief camps, and emergency meetings. The government and officials express their condolences, visit the affected areas, and make promises of rehabilitation. But as soon as the floodwaters recede, the memory of the catastrophe fades. The promises are forgotten, the long-term solutions are shelved, and life goes on, business as usual, until the next calamity strikes. This “firefighting” approach, while a necessary immediate response, does nothing to address the root causes of the problem.

The government’s failure to provide adequate and affordable housing for its citizens is a critical piece of this puzzle. People, particularly those from lower-income backgrounds, are often left with no choice but to build their homes in marginal, high-risk areas. The allure of cheap land, however dangerous, becomes irresistible in the absence of a viable alternative. This forces them to occupy riverbanks and other waterways, making them the first and most vulnerable victims of any flood. The responsibility lies squarely with the government to develop and implement a comprehensive housing policy that meets the needs of its populace, thereby discouraging these perilous settlements.

The issue of external aid adds another layer of complexity and mistrust. Following the devastating floods of 2022, international donors pledged an impressive sum of over $10 billion at the Geneva moot in early 2023 for Pakistan’s flood relief and rehabilitation efforts. However, according to reports, only a fraction of this amount has been disbursed. Donors are hesitant, and their reluctance is rooted in a deep-seated distrust of Pakistan’s ability to manage these funds transparently. The fear is that the money will not reach the intended beneficiaries but will instead be siphoned off through corruption, as has happened in past disaster relief efforts.

This lack of trust is a direct consequence of the rampant corruption that plagues our institutions. From the issuance of illegal NOCs for housing societies to the misappropriation of aid money, corruption undermines every effort to build a resilient and safe society. It is the single most significant barrier to progress. Pakistan cannot expect to move forward, to build a future free from these recurrent disasters, until it confronts and overcomes this systemic issue. The floods are a stark and deadly reminder that while climate change may be a global phenomenon, the severity of its impact on our nation is a problem of our own making. We must address our internal failings with the same urgency and determination with which we respond to the floods themselves.