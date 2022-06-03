The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon Lit in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, JUN 3 /DNA/ – The UK and Pakistan have come together to light a beacon to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of her reign.

The event was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Thursday night at 2115, to coincide with beacon lighting ceremonies in every capital city across the Commonwealth.

The Acting British High Commissioner in Pakistan, Richard Crowder, and Pakistan’s Additional Secretary (Europe) Dr Israr Hussain simultaneously started the torch beacon as a symbol of friendship and closeness.

This year marks not only Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – a reign of 70 years – but also marks separately 75 years of UK-Pakistan relations.

Acting British High Commissioner Richard Crowder said:

“Lighting this beacon represents 70 years of the reign of Her Majesty The Queen, and also the enduring importance today of the Commonwealth”.