The principle that “Every person matters” remains a cornerstone of Uzbekistan’s public policy

TASHKENT, JAN 6 /DNA/ – The Head of the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan, Saida Mirziyoyeva, has given her first major interview, in which she spoke in detail about her role within the system of public administration, the President’s working style, and the key priorities of the Administration. This was reported by Uzbek media outlets.

According to her, the Presidential Administration focuses on shaping strategic directions and monitoring the implementation of decisions rather than engaging in day-to-day operational management. She described the current period as an “era of reforms,” emphasizing that sustainable change requires continuous oversight, accountability, and feedback from society.

Saida Mirziyoyeva also spoke about the personal qualities of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, highlighting his ability to listen to people, trust his team, and develop human resources. She noted that reforms are implemented not only through firm decisions but also through flexibility, dialogue, and trust.

The Head of the Administration identified five priority areas of work: water supply, education, healthcare, business development, and the judicial system. Special attention, she said, is given to water issues as a strategic resource for an agrarian country. She described changes in education and healthcare as long-term tasks, the results of which cannot be seen immediately.

Mirziyoyeva separately emphasized the importance of the judicial system. In her view, without transparent and fair justice, effective economic reforms, increased investment, and public trust in the state are impossible.

Speaking about her personal interests, Saida Mirziyoyeva said she is particularly drawn to international diplomacy and dialogue. She noted that communication with people and strengthening cooperation serve a common goal — improving the quality of life of citizens. The principle that “every person matters,” she said, remains central to state policy.

Saida Mirziyoyeva also explained her appointment as Head of the Administration as a necessity to ensure that the President receives direct and objective information about the situation on the ground. According to her, such a mechanism makes it possible to effectively monitor the implementation of reforms and respond promptly to real problems in the regions.