The Power to Give, the Strength to Gain!

Mani Kohli: A symbol of excellence, perseverance & generosity

Erum Masood

On March 8 each year, the world comes together to celebrate the incredible women who inspire, uplift and transform lives across communities and continents. International Women’s Day not only highlights women’s achievements but also acknowledges their struggles and the lasting impact of their resilience, leadership and compassion on future generations.

Over the years, I have had the privilege of supporting and working alongside women in Pakistan, Morocco and the United Kingdom—women who are celebrated not merely for their backgrounds, but for their strength, vision and determination. On this special day, I wish to pay tribute to a truly remarkable South Asian woman, Mani Kohli MBE, whose journey reflects excellence, perseverance and generosity of spirit.

With deep roots in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Mani Kohli’s story is a powerful reminder of our shared heritage and the importance of women uplifting one another, regardless of geography. As a respected figure in the fashion industry, she has styled prominent personalities across the UK, Asia and the United States. Yet beyond glamour and success, what truly defines her work is her belief that beauty begins within. She empowers women to embrace confidence, authenticity and self-worth—qualities that no fabric or trend alone can create.

Her contributions extend far beyond fashion. Passionate about philanthropy and community development, she actively raises funds for charitable causes and mentors aspiring women entrepreneurs and small business owners. Through her work, she encourages others to give with sincerity and enthusiasm, reinforcing the idea that true success is measured by the lives we uplift along the way.

Meeting her through the British Asian Fashion Network was a transformative moment in my own journey. She has since become not only a mentor in fashion but a role model in leadership and humility. I was honoured to celebrate her MBE recognition alongside her children and inspiring women from around the world—each representing strength, talent and compassion in their own unique ways.

The People’s Incubation New Enterprise (PINE) Global Community recognizes women such as Ghinaa Khan, Sana Kardar, Rabia Amir, Musarrat Jabeen, Misha Irshad, Maham Masood, Fakiha Fatima, Vinessa Phoebe and Ramsha Khokar, who consistently support and empower one another. Their collective spirit reflects the true essence of International Women’s Day—unity, encouragement and shared growth.

As we celebrate Mani Kohli MBE and countless other extraordinary women, let us honour them not only for their professional accomplishments but for the roles they cherish as mothers, daughters, sisters and friends. Their strength lies not only in what they achieve, but in how they nurture, inspire and give of themselves.

Women’s giving is not about gaining recognition; it is about sharing time, compassion and purpose to create a kinder and brighter world.

(The writer is a communication specialist, strategist, entrepreneur, and consultant based in Pakistan and the UK).