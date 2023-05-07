The Path Towards a Purposeful Life

Endowed with all the shades of dawn to dusk, life is like a bouquet of roses among the thorns. It is an extensively critical and complicated experience that a human creature encounters. Life is temporary and death is the aftermath. When a playful childhood turns into responsible adulthood and then into solemn agedness, our belief in the temporariness of life intensifies.

Each individual has his distinct definition of life. It is food for the hungry, water for the thirsty, freedom for the captive, lodging for a vagabond, a coin for the penniless, a hand for the handicapped, an eye for the blind, a fortune for the miserable, strength for a feeble, marriage for the bachelor, livelihood for unoccupied, faith for the theist, and oxygen for dying.

We, humans, are the best creature of the Almighty. We have granted intelligence, judgment, emotion, and empathy. We are nominated to serve humanity in any way possible. So as a physician, we can treat the sick. As a mentor, we can teach the future generation. As political administrators, we can lead the nation toward the heights of glory. As an agriculturalist, we can feed society. As security guards, we can safeguard precious lives. As military coups, we can bring peace and maintain law. As inventors, we can invent effective appliances. As a student, we can bring productive improvement into society. Above all, our selfless compassion for humanity makes us the best humans. We must serve humanity irrespective of complexion, creed, nation, caste, and religion.

Throughout our lives, we perform various roles as parents, kids, companions, spouses, citizens, leaders, etc. Being parents, we must nurture, educate, safeguard, and feed all our kids equally. As children, we must express obedience, affiliation, and politeness toward our parents. As spouses, we must be supportive, committed, faithful, and appreciative. As a friend, we must show empathy, compassion, and benevolence. Being citizens, we must maintain cleanliness, obey the Constitution, safeguard the sovereignty of our state, pay taxes, and avoid being a traitor. As leaders, we must make the nation peaceful, progressive, and united, and must be accountable for our deeds. The integrity and proficiency with which we conduct our obligations towards the relationships determine our overall accomplishments in life.

As an individual, we do have various ambitions and objectives in our lives. We must pursue our dreams and make them true through hard work, dedication, and commitment. Moreover, self-awareness and self-esteem are two requirements of a dignified life. Likewise, we do have several responsibilities towards nature too. We must conserve the integrity of the environment by employing its natural resources effectively, reducing the pollution-causing factors, planting more trees, and applying the R3 (Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle) principle in our everyday lives.

Every action of us has an impact on our lives, our families, as well as on our society. Contentment at the time of prosperity and patience at the time of misery makes a man’s life victorious. Life will be fruitless if we don’t pursue outstanding ethical norms and upright character. We must follow the golden principles of morality and should always be honest, peaceful, tolerant, optimistic, reliable, unbiased, and kind toward humanity. Life, in return, grant us a bouquet of colorful, vibrant flowers….