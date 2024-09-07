The Night of Valour: Pakistan Navy’s operation Dwarka

By: Faisal Nadeem

On the night of 7-8 September, 1965, the Pakistan Navy executed a bold and strategic operation known as “Operation Dwarka,” during the Indo-Pak war. This daring raid targeted the Indian coastal town of Dwarka, located on the western coast of India, and aimed to divert attention from the ongoing land battles in Kashmir and Punjab. The operation showcased the capabilities of the Pakistan Navy and marked a significant moment in naval warfare during the conflict.

The Indo-Pak war of 1965 was primarily rooted in territorial disputes, particularly over the Kashmir region. Tensions escalated between the two countries, leading to military confrontations on multiple fronts. While the land battles were fierce, the naval component of the conflict was relatively understated. However, both nations recognized the importance of naval power in asserting dominance over the region and protecting their respective interests.

As the war unfolded, the Pakistan Navy sought to capitalize on its strengths and exploit vulnerabilities in the Indian defence. Recognizing that the Indian Air Force was conducting bombing raids on Pakistani territory, the Pakistan Navy devised a plan to disrupt these operations and draw attention away from the land battles. Operation Dwarka was conceived as a way to achieve these objectives.

The planning for Operation Dwarka involved meticulous strategy and coordination. The operation was spearheaded by the Pakistan Navy, which assembled a fleet of seven ships, including PNS Khaibar, PNS Badr, PNS Jahangir, PNS Shahjahan, PNS Alamgir, and PNS Tippu Sultan. The fleet was tasked with carrying out a surprise bombardment on the town of Dwarka, which was equipped with a radar installation critical for the Indian Air Force’s operations.

The objectives of the operation were threefold. First, the primary aim was to destroy the radar station in Dwarka, which was being utilized by the Indian Air Force to guide their bombers attacking Pakistan. Second, the operation sought to lure the Indian Navy’s ships out of Bombay (now Mumbai) so that the Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi could engage them. Lastly, the operation aimed to divert the attention of the Indian Air Force from the northern front, where intense land battles were taking place.

On the night of 7th September, the Pakistan Navy fleet set sail towards Dwarka, navigating through the Arabian Sea under the cover of darkness. The ships moved stealthily, aiming to avoid detection by Indian naval and aerial assets. As they approached the target, the atmosphere was charged with anticipation and determination among the crew members.

At approximately midnight, the fleet reached a point about six miles offshore from Dwarka. The commanding officer issued the order to open fire, and the ships unleashed a barrage of high-explosive ammunition on the coastal town. The bombardment was swift and precise, lasting only about four minutes. Each ship fired at least 50 rounds, and the attack was executed with remarkable coordination.

The operation was hailed as a significant success for the Pakistan Navy, demonstrating its operational effectiveness and strategic prowess. The raid not only disrupted the Indian Air Force’s operations but also showcased the ability of the Pakistan Navy to penetrate deep into enemy waters and execute a well-planned assault.

In the aftermath of Operation Dwarka, the Indian Navy acknowledged the damage caused by the raid, including the destruction of the radar station and damage to the naval air station’s runway. The psychological effect of the operation was profound, as it marked a notable achievement for the Pakistan Navy during a time of intense conflict.

8thSeptember is commemorated as Navy Day, a day dedicated to honouring the achievements of the Pakistan Navy during the 1965 war, particularly the successful execution of Operation Dwarka. The operation remains a proud moment in the history of the Pakistan Navy, reflecting its strategic capabilities and operational effectiveness during a critical period in the region’s history.

The legacy of Operation Dwarka extends beyond its immediate military success. It serves as a reminder of the importance of naval power in modern warfare and the strategic significance of maritime operations in shaping the outcomes of conflicts. The operation also highlighted the need for robust intelligence and reconnaissance capabilities, as well as the importance of coordination among different branches of the armed forces.

In conclusion, Operation Dwarka stands as a testament to the courage and determination of the Pakistan Navy during the 1965 Indo-Pak War. The successful execution of this operation not only disrupted Indian military operations but also showcased the potential of naval forces in achieving strategic objectives. As Pakistan commemorates Navy Day each year, the memory of Operation Dwarka continues to inspire pride and recognition of the vital role played by the Pakistan Navy in the defence of the nation.