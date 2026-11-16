Mehnaz Bibi

A container ship from Singapore to Rotterdam chose not to take the shortest route through the Red Sea but had to take the Cape of Good Hope route which involved an additional 3,500 nautical miles and almost two weeks to complete. It is a truth that not many books on geopolitics make a mention of but that hundreds of ships have shown itself to be true: Power today is not only determined by who owns the territory; it is who owns the story of the territory. It’s the spirit of modern and critical geopolitics.

The classroom has been the setting for geopolitics. In a deeper question of critical geopolitics, who decides what is legitimate, what is a threat and whose security is important? The Red Sea crisis is the most recent and strongest example of this change in recent years.

The Red Sea is more than just water. It accounts for 12 per cent of world trade, 30 per cent of the world’s container traffic and is home to most of the energy pipeline linking Asia and Europe. The Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the narrowest in the world, is at its narrowest point only 29 kilometers wide, and is one of the world’s most critical chokepoints.

What makes one person a small chicken can break it, can break the world. Yemen’s Houthis launched attacks on commercial shipping in November 2023 on the grounds that it was in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza region. It was a non-state thugging the sea lanes of a superpower as it is traditionally. It was more than that, it was a story of the war from a Critical Geopolitics standpoint.

Houthis were not pirates. They claimed that they were “the voice of the oppressed. The United States and its allies did not respond that it was an “answer” of “a war of shipping profits. They brought it in as a safeguard of freedom of navigation and world trade. It was a struggle for both parties for legitimacy in the world. In that battle, perception was crucial as missiles.

None of this can be used as justification for an attack on civilian crews, who were not involved in the conflict, and in some cases were killed. It is for this reason that the crisis dragged on for so long even with the overwhelming US and allied naval strength.

A coalition might send destroyers, but if they couldn’t do that they couldn’t do much else without being able to respond to a plausible narrative in much of the Global South. The numbers were in their favor as well, and the world’s mightiest navies used high-cost interceptors, and low-cost drones were used. Maps are non-neutral: critical geopolitics has told us that. The notion of terrorists, the notion of freedom fighters, the definition of a victim, all have an impact on policy.

The price of the letter of the message for Pakistan is evident. The Red Sea is not the scene of the eyes of Pakistan. The Red Sea and the Suez Canal are responsible for over 90 per cent of the volume of the trade. But in early 2024, the freight rate skyrocketed on several routes, while insurance costs also saw an increase, creating a burden for the importers, exporters and ultimately for the common people of Pakistan. On the other hand, the export of textiles to Europe was affected, the prices of imports had risen and the foreign exchange reserves had been impacted by geopolitics. They were felt at the ports of Karachi and markets of Lahore. The crisis also brought into the limelight the strategic weaknesses of Pakistan. Gwadar Port on the Arabian Sea, mere hundreds kilometers east of the Strait of Hormuz is the main hub of CPEC and the success of CPEC hinges on the stability of sea lanes in the Gulf, Red Sea and Indian Ocean. Pakistan’s connectivity vision must be rethought as long as a war with the same narrative is a way to close one of the chokepoints. There is no right way, no one, no one’s story.

What are the lessons to be learned by Pakistan? The first is, that the job of maritime security has ceased to be a navy one. It is a diplomatic and information work. Patrolling is the strength of Pakistan Navy and Pakistan also needs to develop narratives in international forums about freedom of navigation, climate security and fair trade. Secondly, Pakistan needs to diversify itself. The importance of the regional cooperation with the Gulf states and Central Asia and ASEAN, and investments in coastal infrastructure, port efficiency and blue economy will be more significant. Importing nearly all the components overseas, this country must have a strategy for supply shocks, and strengthen shipping and insurance sectors.

Thirdly, Pakistan must tell its story. Over the last few decades in Pakistan it has been seen as a ‘frontline state’ and a security issue or a ‘corridor’. Critical geopolitics is the view that a state that is not defined by itself will be defined by others. Credible delivery is effective port and custom and sound policy. It wasn’t a battle of navies that solved the Red Sea crisis. It was because of political calculations, stories and talks which were moving. Shipping companies have been gradually returning to shipping on the Suez route since the Gaza ceasefire in October 2025, and the Houthis stating they had ceased attacks on shipping. Lesson does not eliminate the risk, it is still present. This new geopolitics is not a map, but a mind. It is a must for Pakistan to fight on both fronts, on sea and on story otherwise it cannot survive in this world.

Mehnaz Bibi

Lecturer University of Okara

Department of Political Science