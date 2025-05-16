The Nepal T-10 Tournament announces TBCPL 10 as Title Sponsor

BIRATNAGAR, MAY 16 /DNA/ – In a recently new development, the Nepal T-10 Cricket tournament announced the onboarding of Tennis Ball Cricket Premier League (TBCPL 10 )as Title Sponsor ahead of the Nepal T10 tournament leg . The Nepal T-10 Cricket tournament is scheduled to take place from May 18 to May 24, 2025 at the MBJ Cricket Ground, Biratnagar-6 while featuring seven competitive franchise teams namely NBSC Lion, Agro Vet Cricket Club, Biratnagar Cricket Club & Academy, Biratnagar Panthers, United Lion Heart, Mills Cricket Club and Koshi Pride.

For TBCPL 10, fronting the exciting partnership with Nepal Premier League as the title sponsor represents comprehensive support across all promotional initiatives of the Nepal T10 tournament. Formalizing this prestigious tournament and sponsorship alliance, the Nepal Cricket Association has officially sanctioned and approved the matches to be hosted in Biratnagar, Nepal.

Speaking at the unveiling of their partnership with the Nepal T10 cricket tournament, a TBCPL 10 spokesperson expressed his enthusiasm stating, ” With our involvement in the Nepal T-10, we truly believe that we are establishing our global presence. This partnership reflects our commitment to promoting grassroots cricket internationally.”

TBCPL 10 is widely recognized as a transformative initiative in the professional organization of tennis ball cricket, bringing structure and excitement to a format long cherished by street cricket enthusiasts. This groundbreaking competition, supported by what industry experts describe as the world’s most sustainable cricket business model, aims to elevate recreational tennis ball cricket into a professional sporting spectacle.