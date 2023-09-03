The Moral Responsibility of Preventing Food Waste

Searat Fatima

Food is an essential requirement for the sustenance of all living organisms. Regrettably, in contemporary times, not all individuals have equitable access to food resources. Some individuals with greater means are able to consume nutritious food, leading to an improved quality of life. Conversely, there are those who struggle to secure even a single meal each day.

Disparities in food distribution on a global scale arise from various factors, including economic crises, inadequate infrastructure, and transportation limitations. An additional contributor to this unequal distribution of food resources is the substantial amount of food wastage, which accounts for nearly 30% of global food production annually.

The persistent squandering of food has evolved into a severe worldwide predicament. In addition to exacerbating issues of hunger, food wastage yields adverse consequences, such as the production of greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming. When discarded food decomposes in landfills, it undergoes microbial decomposition, generating methane gas emissions that escape into the atmosphere and disrupt the delicate ecological balance.

This rise in greenhouse gases substantially accelerates global warming, resulting in a notable increase in atmospheric temperatures. Methane, a byproduct of food waste, is now recognized as a major contributor to global warming, surpassing even the impact of carbon dioxide emissions. Food loss and waste occur at various stages, from production and transportation to consumption. Negligence during any of these stages can lead to food deterioration and eventual waste.

Agricultural production, for instance, faces losses during harvesting and crop selection, often due to inefficient machinery and labor practices, as well as the unpredictable effects of changing weather patterns. These adverse climatic conditions, compounded by rising temperatures, have led to more frequent droughts, affecting crop growth and food storage.

Processing food to obtain desired products can also result in wastage, particularly when edible portions are trimmed or peeled, especially in the case of fruits and vegetables. Furthermore, in industrial processing, food selection is often based on factors like texture, shape, and color, which may lead to the rejection of perfectly nutritious food products. Damage during food handling and transportation is another significant contributor to food wastage.

Careless handling can render food items inedible by the time they reach consumers. Industries often produce goods according to market demand, but inefficiencies in distribution can lead to products expiring before they are sold. Upon reaching consumers, mishandling and neglect can further contribute to food spoilage and shortages. It is crucial to educate people about portion control to minimize food left on plates, as well as to encourage creative ways to repurpose leftovers into new dishes. This can help reduce food waste significantly. In homes, proper food storage practices are vital. Fruits and vegetables should be stored at appropriate temperatures to prevent premature spoilage. Enzymes present in food can be preserved through blanching, a process that involves briefly exposing food to high-temperature water. Ripening can also lead to food spoilage, as seen in fruits like bananas. Controlling temperature and acidity levels can help prevent bacterial growth and food spoilage.

Restaurants and individuals alike frequently discard excess food, highlighting the need for greater responsibility in managing food resources. Restaurants should consider food donation programs to redirect surplus food to those in need. Public awareness campaigns can help convey the dire consequences of food waste, encouraging responsible behavior.

Religious teachings, such as those found in Islam, emphasize the prohibition of food wastage and advocate for the equitable distribution of resources. These principles underscore the moral responsibility of individuals to conserve food resources. In conclusion, addressing food wastage is imperative in the face of a global population of 7.8 billion people. If food waste continues at its current rate, food shortages will persist. Initiatives to prevent food wastage must become a moral obligation, as every small effort can make a significant impact.

Humanity must come together to resolve this issue and ensure that no one goes hungry or suffers due to the squandering of precious food resources. It is our duty to protect the well-being of future generations by adopting responsible attitudes and behaviors towards food. At end, I would like to thank Dr. Muhammad AkramZaheer whose guidance and expertise in writing this article were invaluable. I couldn’t have done it without his insightful input.

Searat Fatima

Student BS Health and Nutration

University of Okara