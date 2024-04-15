The largest halal fair in Russia will open on 14 MAY

ISLAMABAD, /DNA/ – More than 40 thousand visitors and 4.5 thousand goods according to Halal standards from all over the world. On 14-19 May 2024 in Russia (Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan) will open the country’s largest trading platform for Muslims – the International Trade Fair Kazan Halal Market.

The fair will be held as part of the annual International Economic Forum “Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum”, which traditionally gathers representatives of all countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

“In recent years, trade turnover between Russia and the OIC states has been growing. In 2021, it totalled $113.3 billion, a 43.2% increase compared to 2017,” said Hussein Ibrahim Taha, Secretary General of the OIC, in an address to the participants of KazanForum-2023. The halal market and mutual supply of products complying with the norms of Islam opens new opportunities, he believes.

“The global Halal market is growing very fast and is now estimated at $2.6 trillion. I hope the work of the Forum will contribute to the further development of the Halal industry in Russia and trade. And by 2028, the market is expected to be worth more than $11 trillion,” said the OIC Secretary General in May 2023.

The development of the industry and foreign trade is facilitated by the international fair of the best halal products within the framework of KazanForum.

At Kazan Halal Market one can buy food, clothes, accessories, cosmetics and other consumer goods with Halal certification from leading manufacturing companies of the Islamic World. In 2023, visitors could familiarise themselves with products from Iran, Afghanistan, Senegal and Turkey. It is expected that this year companies from Indonesia and Malaysia will show additional interest in the fair and in entering the growing Russian Halal market.

A total of 400 exhibitors took part in Kazan Halal Market and presented 4,500 products. The fair became a place of attraction for Halal connoisseurs and a convenient platform for family shopping. It was visited by more than 40 thousand guests, including: