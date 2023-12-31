The Issue of Unemployment in Pakistan

KOMAL ASLAM

Many young people not having jobs is a big problem in the world. This is also a challenge in Pakistan right now. To solve this, we need to look at the main reasons for it and find ways to help young people get jobs. This will not only benefit them but also help the country grow economically and socially.The lack of good education and job skills is a big reason why young people can’t find work.

This is a serious problem because it can lead to hopelessness and misery.A report says that one-third of young people in Pakistan are unemployed. Even those who are educated are having a hard time finding jobs that match their qualifications. Many people apply for jobs, but there are not enough positions available. This can lead to frustration and, in some cases, involvement in crime.High unemployment rates also make young people vulnerable to crime groups. Some end up working in dangerous conditions or being forced into illegal activities. The situation is made worse by inflation and a lack of opportunities.

The government needs to take action to lower inflation, stabilize the currency, and provide better education and job training for young people. This will help create more opportunities and reduce stress. Population growth also needs to be managed, taking lessons from other countries like Iran and Bangladesh.Empowering women in the workforce is crucial for economic progress. The current economic situation discourages people from starting their own businesses. Encouraging startups and providing a good environment for them is important for creating jobs.Innovative solutions, like focusing on the gig economy and supporting startups, can help address unemployment. Technical skills should be a priority for young people to improve their job prospects. The mismatch between job requirements and skills needs to be addressed through better education and training.

Youth unemployment is a big social problem that can lead to crimes, homelessness, drug addiction, and family tension. It also negatively impacts the economy by reducing consumption and investment. Managing population growth, empowering women, and supporting entrepreneurship are key steps to improve the situation.Many young people in Pakistan don’t have jobs, and this is causing big problems for the country. There are different reasons for this issue.First, the government doesn’t have enough money to spend on creating jobs, especially for young people. Also, the number of young people looking for jobs is increasing, but there aren’t enough opportunities. The lack of funds, slow economic growth, and problems with infrastructure make it even harder to create new jobs. As the population grows, there are fewer chances for young people to find work. This makes competition for jobs very tough, and many young people struggle to find good jobs.This unemployment issue affects both rural and urban areas in Pakistan. The future of the country and its progress are at risk because many young people can’t find work. Pakistan has a lot of young people, around 62 million, but about half of them don’t have jobs. This is one of the highest rates of youth unemployment in the world.One reason for this is that not many people in Pakistan have formal education only 43%. Because of this, many young people can’t find jobs that match their skills and qualifications. The lack of good education and training programs also means that young people don’t have the skills they need for many jobs. This leads to long-term unemployment, where people can’t find meaningful work.

Pakistan's economy is not doing well, and there isn't much money to create new jobs. The country also has a weak job market with low wages and job security. Many young people end up in poorly paid and insecure jobs that don't provide enough for them or their families. The informal sector, which is not well-regulated, doesn't offer good job opportunities for young people either.Political problems in the country make it harder for businesses to grow and invest, creating even fewer job opportunities. Many young people also lack resources like money, technology, and mentors to help them find good jobs. The government's lack of investment in key areas like industry and agriculture also means fewer job possibilities.Another big issue is that many young people can't get loans or money to start their own businesses. The country's financial sector is not well-developed, making it hard for young people to become entrepreneurs. The recent COVID-19 pandemic has made things worse by causing many companies to close down, leading to more job losses.There are many reasons why young people in Pakistan don't have jobs, including a lack of education, political problems, and economic issues. To fix this, the government needs to address the root causes and find ways to create more jobs. Pakistan should also encourage international investors to come to the country and create more job opportunities. Prioritizing education and job possibilities for young people is crucial for a better economic future in Pakistan.

KOMAL ASLAM

Student of BBIT University of Okara

anamaslam2018@gmail.com