The Islamabad Marriott Hotel hosts President of Tajikistan

ISLAMABAD, DEC 14 /DNA/ – Islamabad Marriott Hotel is delighted to have hosted Emomali Rahmon the honorable President of Tajikistan.

General Manager of Islamabad Marriott hotel David Richard O Hanlon received President Rahmon upon his arrival to The Marriott Hotel; during this high profile state visit Rahmon is expected to sign multiple high profile agreements with the Govt of Pakistan, Marriott Hotel Islamabad is exuberant to have been given an opportunity to serve the visiting dignitary along with his delegation and facilitate their stay while they conduct State to State Business.