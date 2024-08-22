The Humanitarian Footprint of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Pakistan

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, under the leadership of Azerbaijan’s First Lady Her Excellency Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, has made significant contributions to the welfare and development of communities in need, not only in Azerbaijan but also in various friendly countries, including brotherly Pakistan. Through a wide range of projects and charity programs, the Foundation has played a crucial role in enhancing healthcare, education, and social services in Pakistan, thereby strengthening the bond between the two brotherly nations.

One of the notable initiatives by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Pakistan was the vaccination campaign against the hepatitis B virus in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces, which aimed to improve public health and prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Additionally, the Foundation organized a free examination at the “Akbar Care” Cerebral Palsy Institute in Peshawar, demonstrating its commitment to supporting individuals with special needs and disabilities.

Furthermore, the Foundation’s support for medical facilities in Pakistan, such as the Kulsum Hospital in Islamabad, where open-heart surgeries were performed, has undoubtedly saved numerous lives and improved access to quality healthcare services. The donation of an ambulance equipped with modern blood transfusion equipment to the Hamza Charitable Fund highlights the Foundation’s efforts to enhance emergency medical services and blood transfusion capabilities in the region.

Education has also been a key focus of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s initiatives in Pakistan. Projects like the construction of the Rara High School for Girls in Muzaffarabad in 2007 after the earthquake in Pakistan, have provided children with better learning environments and educational opportunities. Moreover, the Foundation’s support for the Thalassemia Center in Islamabad and the Al-Farabi Special Education Centre for Physically Handicapped Children Home in Islamabad has had a positive impact on the lives of individuals with special needs.

In addition to healthcare and education, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has made significant contributions to infrastructure development in Pakistan. The construction of the Heydar Aliyev Water Supply System in the Dera Ismail Khan region, along with the provision of electricity infrastructure, has improved access to clean water and reliable electricity for local communities, thereby enhancing their quality of life.

The Foundation’s humanitarian efforts have extended to various social welfare institutions in Pakistan, including orphanages and centers for individuals with disabilities. By providing financial assistance for the repair and equipment of the Anemia Center of Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal, as well as organizing events at the “Edhi Homes” orphanage in Lahore, the Foundation has demonstrated its commitment to supporting vulnerable populations and promoting social inclusion.

Overall, The Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s extensive humanitarian work in Pakistan, spanning healthcare, education, infrastructure development, and social welfare, has had a profound impact on the lives of countless individuals and communities. Through its unwavering dedication to serving those in need, the Foundation has strengthened the ties between brotherly Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

It should be noted that the exemplaryabove-mentioned worksof the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Pakistan have not gone unnoticed, earning accolades and recognition for its outstanding contributions to society. In 2013, H.E. Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva was honored with the “Martyr Benazir Bhutto Woman Perfection Prize – 2013,” a testament to her unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes. Subsequently, in 2015, she was awarded the prestigious “Hilal-e-Pakistan” order, the state award of Pakistan, in recognition of her exceptional efforts to strengthen the bonds between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. This distinguished honor marked a significant milestone, as Her Excellency Mrs. Mehriban Aliyevabecame the first-ever “First Lady” to receive this esteemed award, underscoring her remarkable dedication to fostering international cooperation and goodwill.