The Global Revolt Against Israel’s Genocide

By Qamar Bashir

The world’s conscience has shifted. After months of pleading, protesting, and petitioning to persuade the United States to withdraw its unwavering support for Israel’s brutal military campaign in Gaza and the West Bank, the global community has come to a painful realization: neither Israel nor the U.S. possesses the moral ears to hear the cries of the dying, the starving, the orphaned. Deaf to reason, immune to international law, and blind to the genocide unfolding before their eyes, both nations have barricaded themselves behind a wall of impunity.

Israel’s war machine has turned Gaza into a slaughterhouse. With over 20,000 Palestinian children killed, tens of thousands more left orphaned, and entire neighborhoods reduced to rubble, the scale of destruction is incomprehensible. And yet, no amount of international appeals—whether from the United Nations, Doctors Without Borders, world leaders, or human rights organizations—has halted the carnage. Instead, the war intensifies. Churches have been bombed. Mosques flattened. Entire families buried alive. Even Catholic worshippers in prayer were not spared, invoking the fury of the global Christian community. But to Israel, it doesn’t matter. And to the U.S., it still doesn’t matter.

With diplomatic pressure failing, civil society and nations around the globe are embracing a different tactic: direct isolation of Israel and its citizens. It is no longer just a matter of state-to-state diplomacy. The battle has entered the realm of economics, social connectivity, travel, culture, and individual accountability. For the first time since its creation, Israel is witnessing a sweeping boycott that targets not just its policies, but its very access to the world.

An incident that pierced global attention involved a young Israeli couple barred from boarding a Kuwait Airways flight. When asked why, the airline attendant replied simply, “It’s policy. We do not board Israeli passport holders.” While this couple may have had no ties to Prime Minister Netanyahu’s policies, they became symbols of a larger shift. Imagine if airlines worldwide followed suit—if Israeli passport holders were denied travel not out of hatred, but in protest of crimes being committed in their name. This growing sentiment is no longer hypothetical.

In the hospitality sector, platforms like Airbnb and hotel chains are being pressured to deny listings and accommodation to Israeli nationals. Restaurants, taxi services, bus networks—civil institutions are awakening to the power of peaceful resistance. Refusing service to representatives of an apartheid state is no longer seen as controversial, but as necessary.

In commerce, the call is growing louder to halt all imports from Israel and to cease exports into its economy. Hedge funds, pension plans, and national reserves are being lobbied to divest from Israeli bonds and stocks. Foreign banks are increasingly wary of opening accounts for Israeli nationals. The train lines, tourism destinations, and luxury retailers that once catered to Israeli travelers are now under pressure to turn them away.

At the institutional level, the campaign for global disengagement is accelerating. Several arms embargoes are now in effect, and international organizations are rethinking Israel’s participation. United Nations agencies are facing calls to suspend Israeli operatives and diplomats. The International Criminal Court has already begun investigations, and legal scholars argue that accountability should not end with ceasefires or deals—it must follow the perpetrators to the ends of the Earth.

These developments have shattered Israel’s global image. Once hailed for its tech innovation, democratic values, and military discipline, it is now widely seen as a rogue state. According to the Global Peace Index 2024, Israel has experienced the largest single-year deterioration, dropping from 144th to 155th out of 163 nations. On the Media Freedom Index, it now ranks 112th, with Reporters Without Borders citing Gaza as “the most dangerous place for journalists in the world.” Its justice ranking has plummeted due to its disregard for international law, and its soft power—which once helped it build bridges worldwide—has collapsed. Brand Finance ranks its reputation at 121st, down from the top 30 pre-war.

The blow to tourism has been equally severe. Prior to the war, Israel attracted nearly 4 million international tourists annually. In 2024, that number cratered to under 1 million. Airlines cut routes. Hotels emptied. The Holy Land, once a beacon for religious pilgrims and cultural explorers, has become a symbol of state violence.

Economically, the toll is immense. Israel’s GDP contracted sharply in Q1 and Q2 of 2024. Major tech companies have faced divestment. Trade agreements have stalled. The Arab world, already cautious in normalization efforts, is now reversing course, freezing cooperation and severing ties. The Abraham Accords lie in tatters.

But perhaps the most heartbreaking and dangerous consequence is the ripple effect on the Jewish diaspora. As Israel defies international law and moral decency, ordinary Jewish communities around the world are facing backlash. This is not fair—but it is predictable. Zionism’s conflation of Jewish identity with Israeli policy has made every Jew a potential target of boycott or anger. Already, reports are surfacing of Israeli nationals being turned away from hostels, restaurants, and public services across Europe and Latin America. The specter of isolation looms—not just over Israel, but over Jewish individuals who had no hand in these atrocities.

This outcome is not accidental. It is the price of Netanyahu’s madness. His genocidal policy in Gaza—waged with total impunity and unconditional U.S. support—is costing Israel its place in the civilized world. Even when a ceasefire comes, the damage will remain. Justice must not be shelved in the name of diplomacy. Those responsible for the mass killing of civilians—whether military commanders, cabinet ministers, or complicit foreign leaders—must be prosecuted.

Because the death of 20,000 children is not a number. It is a stain on humanity. The infants who died crying for their mothers, the toddlers buried in rubble, the teenagers mutilated by drones—all cry out for justice. Their parents, often killed before their eyes, leave behind a generation scarred beyond healing.

The world cannot pretend this is a misunderstanding or collateral damage. This is genocide, broadcast live, with the world watching and doing too little, too late. But the tide is turning. From airline bans to financial embargoes, from political isolation to international prosecution, the world is beginning to fight back—not with weapons, but with boycotts, sanctions, and justice.

Israel is not winning the war in Gaza. It has failed to eliminate Hamas. It has failed to break Palestinian resolve. And in the process, it is losing the war for its soul, its legitimacy, and its future. It is trading a patch of land for the loss of the world.

This is not diplomacy. It is insanity. And the price is being paid not just by Palestinians, but by the entire Israeli population, and by Jews worldwide. It is time for the global community not only to condemn, but to act—relentlessly, lawfully, and morally—until the killing stops and justice prevails.

Press Secretary to the President (Rtd)

Former Press Minister, Embassy of Pakistan to France

Former MD, SRBC | Macomb, Michigan, USA