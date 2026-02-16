Dr. Muhammad Akram Zaheer

The world stands at a difficult crossroads. Economic growth, once taken for granted as a natural outcome of globalisation, is now uneven, fragile and deeply contested. Wars persist, supply chains are fractured, climate pressures are mounting, and trust between states is eroding. Yet history shows that moments of uncertainty often create space for new ideas. The future of the world economy depends not on restoring old models, but on building a new platform for global growth one that is inclusive, balanced and resilient. This proposal is offered as an open dialogue rather than a fixed blueprint. The challenges facing humanity are too complex to be solved by a single ideology or institution. What is required instead is a shared conversation that recognises diversity while seeking common ground.

For decades, global growth was driven by liberalisation, free trade and financial integration. While this model lifted millions out of poverty, it also produced sharp inequalities within and between countries. The backlash is now visible in the form of protectionism, economic nationalism and regional blocs. Growth is no longer a purely economic question; it is tied to social stability, political legitimacy and national security. A new platform for global growth must therefore move beyond narrow indicators such as GDP. Economic expansion should be judged by its ability to generate decent employment, reduce inequality, protect the environment and strengthen social cohesion. Growth that benefits only a few is not sustainable; it ultimately undermines the very system that produces it.

Global economic governance is struggling to keep pace with contemporary realities. Institutions created after the Second World War no longer reflect the distribution of power in the twenty-first century. Emerging economies demand greater representation, while smaller states seek protection from market shocks they did not create. Rather than abandoning multilateralism, the task should be to reform it. International financial institutions must prioritise development lending over crisis management alone. Debt relief mechanisms should be predictable and fair, especially for countries burdened by climate-related disasters. Trade regimes need flexibility so that developing economies can protect infant industries while integrating into global markets. A reformed multilateral system would not impose uniform solutions but offer adaptable frameworks that respect national contexts. This balance between global cooperation and domestic autonomy is essential for restoring trust.

While global cooperation remains vital, regional platforms can play a decisive role in promoting growth. Economic corridors, cross-border infrastructure and regional value chains reduce dependence on distant markets and lower vulnerability to global disruptions. For South Asia, Central Asia, Africa and parts of the Middle East, regional integration remains underdeveloped despite immense potential. Political disputes, security concerns and weak institutions have limited progress. Yet investment in transport, energy and digital connectivity could transform these regions into engines of growth. Regional cooperation should be framed not as a zero-sum competition but as a shared opportunity. When neighbours trade more, they reduce conflict incentives and create mutual stakes in stability.

Technology is often presented as a neutral force of progress, but its benefits are unevenly distributed. Advanced economies dominate digital platforms, artificial intelligence and data flows, while many developing countries struggle with basic connectivity. A new growth platform must address the digital divide as a development priority. Affordable internet access, digital literacy and local innovation ecosystems are essential. Technology should empower small businesses, farmers and service providers, not merely large corporations. Equally important is digital governance. Data protection, fair taxation of digital firms and ethical use of artificial intelligence require global coordination. Without common rules, technology risks becoming another source of inequality rather than a driver of shared prosperity.

Climate change is no longer a distant threat; it is a daily economic reality. Floods, droughts and heatwaves disrupt production, destroy infrastructure and deepen poverty. For many developing countries, climate vulnerability is the single greatest obstacle to growth. Yet climate action also offers opportunities. Investment in renewable energy, climate-resilient agriculture and sustainable urban development can generate jobs and reduce long-term costs. The challenge lies in financing this transition. Developed economies, having contributed most to historical emissions, bear a moral and practical responsibility to support climate adaptation and mitigation in poorer states. Climate finance should be predictable, accessible and free from excessive conditions. Growth and sustainability must be treated as complementary goals, not competing ones.

No economic model can succeed without investing in people. Education, healthcare and social protection are not welfare expenses; they are productive investments. Societies with skilled, healthy populations are better equipped to adapt to technological change and economic shocks. The future platform for growth should prioritise skills relevant to changing labour markets. Vocational training, lifelong learning and research collaboration deserve greater attention. Migration, often framed as a threat, can be managed as a source of growth if labour mobility is regulated fairly and humanely.

Economic growth cannot flourish in the absence of security. Conflicts disrupt trade, deter investment and drain public resources. From Eastern Europe to the Middle East and parts of Africa, prolonged instability continues to impose global economic costs. Preventive diplomacy, conflict resolution and post-conflict reconstruction must therefore be seen as economic imperatives, not merely political goals. International efforts should focus on addressing root causes of conflict, including economic exclusion and governance failures. The future of the world economy cannot be dictated by a single power or ideology. It must emerge from sustained dialogue between states, regions, institutions and societies. Developing countries should not be passive recipients of policies designed elsewhere; they must be equal partners in shaping the rules of growth.

This proposed platform for global growth is not a finished product. It is an invitation to rethink assumptions, challenge inequalities and imagine an economic order that serves humanity rather than divides it. The stakes are high, but so is the opportunity. In choosing cooperation over confrontation and inclusion over exclusion, the world can still chart a path towards shared and durable prosperity.