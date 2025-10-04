APNS condemns police action at the national press club

KARACHI, OCT 4 (DNA): The Federal Capital Committee of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), under the chairmanship of Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik, has expressed deep concern and strong condemnation over the incident that occurred at the National Press Club, Islamabad, on October 2, 2025, where police intervention led to an unfortunate situation involving members of the journalist community.

The Committee reaffirmed that freedom of the press and the sanctity of press institutions must be respected at all times. It stated that any act of intimidation or use of force against journalists is a direct attack on press freedom, which is guaranteed under the Constitution of Pakistan.

The APNS Committee called upon the Government and law enforcement agencies to immediately conduct an impartial inquiry into the incident, take strict disciplinary action against those responsible, and ensure that such occurrences are not repeated in the future.

Reiterating its unwavering support for the journalist community, the APNS expressed solidarity with the National Press Club in defending freedom of expression and the rights of working journalists.

The meeting was also attended by Senator Sarmad Ali, President APNS.