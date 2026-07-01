The Digital Path to Transparency

Uzair Razzaq

In Pakistan’s governance landscape, reform is often measured in reports, committees, and promises. Yet true transformation lies not in the rhetoric of reform but in the lived experience of citizens. Just as courts must move beyond pendency statistics, our public institutions must move beyond paperwork and opacity. The real test of reform is whether ordinary people feel empowered, informed, and included.

For decades, governance has been trapped in dusty files and bureaucratic silos. Citizens seeking information encounter endless delays, misplaced records, and contradictory responses. The Right to Information (RTI) law was designed to break this cycle, but without digital integration, its promise remains half‑fulfilled. Reform must mean digitisation of records, searchable databases, and proactive disclosure so that transparency is not a privilege but a default.

Digital platforms can transform governance into a service rather than a burden. Imagine a citizen tracking the progress of their RTI request online, receiving automatic updates, and accessing audit reports with a single click. Technology is not merely a convenience; it is a safeguard against corruption, inefficiency, and arbitrariness.

Global models offer valuable lessons. Estonia’s e‑Governance system allows citizens to access nearly all public services online, from health records to tax filings, with complete transparency and security. India’s RTI Online Portal has simplified the filing of information requests, reducing bureaucratic hurdles and empowering citizens to hold institutions accountable. In the United Kingdom, the Open Data Initiative has made government datasets publicly available, enabling journalists, researchers, and civil society to scrutinize spending and policy outcomes. Canada publishes real‑time expenditure dashboards, while South Korea integrates anti‑corruption monitoring into digital platforms. New Zealand has embedded proactive disclosure of cabinet papers into routine governance. These examples show that transparency is not an abstract ideal but a practical reality when technology is harnessed effectively.

Pakistan’s institutions generate vast amounts of data budgets, audits, procurement records, project reports. Yet this data often lies unused, inaccessible, or deliberately concealed. Reform requires converting raw information into actionable intelligence. Dashboards, open data portals, and citizen‑friendly summaries can empower oversight bodies, journalists, and civil society to hold institutions accountable.

Digitisation alone is not enough. Reform must be cultural as well as technical. Officials must be trained to see transparency as a duty, not a threat. Citizens must be educated to use digital tools effectively. And institutions must adopt governance models that prioritise openness over secrecy.

The journey of reform is not about ticking boxes or announcing initiatives. It is about creating a governance system where citizens feel that information flows freely, decisions are traceable, and accountability is real. Technology offers the tools, but commitment offers the direction. Pakistan’s reform journey must therefore be a digital path to transparency one that places citizens at the centre of governance, while learning from global best practices to build a system that is both modern and trustworthy.

Uzair Razzaq Legal Practitioner | Columnist, Exploring Reform and Transparency in Governance.

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