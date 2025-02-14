The Crumbling Pillars: Pakistan’s Medical System on the Brink of Collapse

Dr Imran Yousaf

Pakistan’s medical system is on the verge of collapse, with a growing mismatch between the number of medical graduates and job availability. Every year, thousands of doctors enter the field, but the healthcare system lacks the capacity to absorb them. This has led to widespread unemployment, underemployment, and frustration among medical professionals. At the same time, the perception of doctors in society has undergone a drastic shift over the last two decades. What was once considered a noble profession dedicated to serving the community has9 been tainted by materialism, skepticism, and unrealistic societal expectations. False beliefs and misconceptions have undermined the trust between doctors and the public, turning medicine into a transactional service rather than a vocation rooted in compassion and commitment.

Beyond the visible challenges lies an even greater unseen crisis. The backlog of unemployed doctors and the absence of long-term planning to integrate them into the workforce is a ticking time bomb. If the current trends continue, Pakistan will face a situation where an oversupply of trained medical professionals will meet a healthcare system incapable of utilizing them effectively. This looming catastrophe remains largely unrecognized, much like the submerged portion of an iceberg—hidden from immediate sight but devastating in scale. Despite the clear warning signs, there are no structured programs in place to prevent this profession from spiraling further into crisis.

The imbalance in the medical profession is a reflection of a broader societal disequilibrium. Public hospitals are overwhelmed, understaffed, and poorly funded, making quality healthcare inaccessible for a vast majority of the population. Meanwhile, private hospitals operate as businesses, catering only to those who can afford their exorbitant fees. The disparity in medical education is equally concerning. Private medical colleges charge exorbitant tuition fees, making it nearly impossible for middle-class families to afford medical education for their children. Even after years of financial sacrifice, these graduates struggle to find stable employment. The divide between government and private hospital setups has also created deep-rooted complexities within the medical community, leading to resentment and professional conflicts.

If this situation remains unaddressed, Pakistan’s healthcare system will eventually break down completely. The consequences will not just affect doctors but will extend to the entire population, leading to an even greater crisis in public health. A failing system will force talented professionals to seek opportunities abroad, further depriving the country of its skilled workforce. Urgent reforms are needed to bridge these gaps before the system reaches the point of no return. The government must take immediate steps to create employment opportunities for new doctors, regulate medical college fees, and ensure that medical training remains standardized across all institutions.

A public-private partnership in healthcare can help balance the disparity between different hospital setups, while public awareness campaigns are needed to restore the respect and dignity of the medical profession. Without these measures, the future of healthcare in Pakistan is destined for an inevitable collapse.