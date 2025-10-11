The Blood That Guards the Nation

By Muhammad Mohsin Iqbal

There is nothing more valuable than human life. Everyone holds on to existence and does everything they can to preserve it; yet some, driven by choice and conviction, willingly sacrifice their lives for the sake of Allah and in defense of their homeland. Such individuals are martyrs, and their sacrifice deserves the utmost honor in this world. Allah regards them as among the living, and in the Hereafter, their rank is neither insignificant nor overlooked. The family of a martyr holds a unique and respected place in their community, city, and nation. Mothers, fathers, spouses, siblings, and children who receive the bodies of their loved ones do so not in despair but in the dignity of a noble sacrifice; they accept their loss as an honour for the greater good of the country.

The martyr fulfills his commitment to the Divine, leaving the living with a profound moral responsibility; to honor that sacrifice through actions, not just words. If we fail to discharge that responsibility, we shall be deemed traitors to the blood that soaked our soil. Recent events remind us that our brave forces can defeat an aggressor in a day. However, when an enemy strikes stealthily, like thieves in the night, it becomes the shared responsibility of the nation to take civic, administrative, and moral steps to prevent such actions with fulfilling the necessities and norms of justice. If this is our homeland, then we, along with our armed forces, are its protectors and guardians. As they sacrifice their present for the sake of our future, it is our duty to work hard to ensure their sacrifices are not in vain.

Following setbacks on the battlefield, India has resorted to overt acts of terrorism through its facilitators in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with clear evidence of these actions being presented globally. In KPK during 2024, 799 terrorists were eliminated — an average of one every 2.1 days — while 577 Pakistanis achieved martyrdom. Among them were 272 brave army personnel, 140 policemen, and 165 innocent civilians who became victims of the enemy’s ruthless plans. In 2025 so far, our forces have carried out over 10,115 intelligence-based operations, with nearly 40 percent taking place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This has resulted in 917 terrorists being eliminated — averaging one every 3.5 days — while 516 lives have been lost, including 311 soldiers, 173 policemen, and 32 civilians. Each number represents courage, sacrifice, and the unyielding spirit of a nation determined to overcome terror.

Terrorism in our homeland is a pressing issue that stems from identifiable causes and policies needing immediate attention. The primary driver of its rise is the failure to implement the National Action Plan. When measures are left unexecuted, it creates room for harmful elements to thrive.

There are evidences that India is using Afghanistan as a base for terrorism against Pakistan, and we have urged Afghanistan not to allow its territory to be used this way. Afghanistan must ensure its territory does not become a safe haven for non-state actors.

Pakistan’s stance is straightforward; as a brotherly Islamic nation, we seek peace, stability, and mutual respect. However, the presence of non-state actors in Afghanistan poses a global threat. These groups have no ties to religion, ethnicity, or tradition; their sole purpose is spreading violence and chaos.

The flow of weapons into Afghanistan, including some of American origin, poses a threat not only to Pakistan but to the entire region. These arms can be used anywhere, creating widespread danger. The security of the Pakistani people cannot be compromised for the sake of any other country, especially Afghanistan. Our national sovereignty and the safety of our citizens are non-negotiable. The Pakistani nation stands united and resolute, like a steel wall, against terrorists and their facilitators and will continue to do so, God willing. The sacrifices of our martyrs will never be in vain. The entire nation deeply respects and honors the martyrs and salutes their bravery.

On this occasion, the entire nation must resolve that we will not let the blood of our protectors go in vain due to some institutional failures. If terrorism is to be eradicated in the country, the nexus of crime must be eradicated. Terrorists and their facilitators, whoever they are or whatever position they occupy, will be confronted.

Dialogue is certainly the best approach to resolving issues, but when the enemy and its allies reject peace, it becomes necessary to respond on their ways. Our ancestors taught us that if peaceful dialogue is refused, war becomes the alternative. Those who stand for truth and justice are always granted victory by Allah.

These same terrorists violate the most sacred tribal traditions by using children and women as shields, turning the innocent into instruments of savagery. Such methods reveal their moral bankruptcy and their utter incompatibility with any notion of honour or humanity. We must therefore pursue every lawful and necessary means — political, social and military — to uproot this evil.

To honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, the nation must come together, transcending political divides and differences, to rebuild our institutions, carry out our plans, and take collective responsibility.Martyrdom ennobles the dead and summons the living to duty. Let us answer that summons with courage, wisdom and an unshakeable resolve that the sacrifices of our sons will be honoured by a Pakistan that is secure, just and free.