The Air Chief Marshal: Zaheer Ahmed Baber NI (M)

Brilliance of leaders has been glorifying in all the previous and existing epochs by the authors and poets. The praise for such impeccable traits of leaders were also found in most of the Shakespearean plots revolving around one heroic figure. He gracefully described a leader of par-excellence with an able-demeanor, a highly-skilled warrior and above all a great-humble-human! For Shakespeare, a leader has got to be noble, wise, dynamic,forecaster and an invincible commander to lead from the front.The nation of Pakistan has been fortunate enough to have the Air Chief of such aura. Quite on honest notes, all these mentioned-traits give an impressionto getting personified in thepraiseworthy Air Chief Marshal-Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu NI (M)



Born on 16 April, 1965 Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu was commissioned in General Duty Pilot Branch of Pakistan Air Force in April 1986.The ACMhad taken the charge of his office on 19 March 2021. The ACM Zaheer has got some greatly impressive career. He has become an extraordinary persona of highly skilled for every requirement of his designation. In the recent India and Pakistan conflict staring from April 22nd to culminating on 10th May 2025, following the false-flag operation of Pehalgam Attack April 2025-the Air Chief has led from the front. He gave a well-calculated befitting response to the enemy both in night of 7th May, 2025 and in the early morning hours of 10th May, 2025.



Never-to-be-forgotten, in the latest rare-kind of largest air-combat between India and Pakistan, the ACM has performed the main architect of the retaliatory air strikes. He remained the most alert, and continued delivery of the directives, now and then, as per the need of hour. His decisions and directions both have been successful in conveying the message that Pakistan cannot be threatened with sheer cowardice acts.



In the earlier night of 7th May, 2025, the ACM stayed all-active at the Forward Command post. In response to the IAF 72 fighter jets including 14 Rafalesall flown with an intention for the operational-air-strike of entering into the Pakistani Air-Space at 12:10 Am. The preparedness of PAF following the instructions of ACM evidenced exemplary in that time. PAF not onlyintercepted all the72 IAF jets immediately but also PAF’s 42 fighter jets were in the air within just two minutes of interception.All this stands enough to gauge the acute-professionalism of PAF under the leadership of ACM. However, the success-story of ACM extends till the morning hour of 10th May, 2025. It was the decisive moment of Pakistan Armed Forces to launch the much-deserving response of Operation BunyanumMarsos to India. Here, again PAF performed the air-strike with an unbelievable precision that was never-seen before. PAF won against IAF with 6-0 respectively. PAF shot down 3 Rafales, 1 SU 30, 1 Mig 29 and Mirage 2000 that is total-worth of $ 1,004 Million.



The role of ACM in the latest air-battleof May 2025 with the neighbour has nowbeen referring to a brave-heart-epic in every household of Pakistan. Nevertheless,one must remember that this triumph was somehow impending due to the ACM’s long-sincere-efforts. The ACM has been eagerly involved in many of the innovative plansright after becoming the Air-Chief. Perhaps, following his farsightedness the ACM had been equipping the PAF for the expected hostile activities of IAF. These promising projects included ranging from the induction of fighter jetsthat include Chengdu’s J10-C and upcoming J-35 Stealth from China. Next is the KAAN-a fifth generation fighter jet to produce at a factory in Pakistan, in collaboration with Turkey. Moreover, to boost the air-defence system, the EW-Electronic Warfare Systemhas been given the next level progression. This new EW System appositeto one ground breaking venture for the electronic warfare communication. A less known fact to many but PAF under the ACM Zaheer has actually resumed to advance the Communication-EW after a decade almost.



NASTP be suitedto call the ACM’sDream Project.The ACM has stylishly-materialized that one phase, ‘PAF is in pursuance of cutting-age-technology.’Thus, NASTP be there anoutcome of ACM’s dedicated planning and efforts that he has been executing personally to spearhead it since couple of years. NASTP is the first of its kind in aerospace and aviation strategic-national importance project. This painstakingly planned Aerospace and IT project has materialized the sincere intentions of ACM for the youth of our country. He has made it sure that PAF not only remains aware to defend the aerial frontiers but also knows well to cater the need of youth today in the field of technology, aerospace, cyber, IT and academia. With the inauguration and gradual establishment of NASTP in different main cities, the ACM has made an adage completely true, “A strong willed man never fails!



NASTP transpires to be the homegrown technological innovation hub, all the wonders of aerospace technology come under one roof. The ACM himself had explained the main objective about its promotional launch at the IDEAS 2022 in Karachi,



“PAF is committed to developing the most innovative technologies in the country, so as to provide the most modern, effective and impregnable aerial defence of Pakistan. Now NASTP is to foster research, innovation and development with a vision to become one of the best Aerospace, Cyber and Information Technology clusters in world.”



The PAF Spokesperson in a press release states,



NASTP is all set to become one of the best Aerospace, Cyber and IT Clusters in the world and transform national landscape with design, R&D (Research and Development) and innovation centers for emerging and disruptive technologies to foster research, innovation and development in aviation, space and IT and Cyber Technologies, products and services to accrue maximum social, economic, security and scientific dividends for the country.



According to the vision and mission of ACM Zaheer Ahmed Baber, National Aerospace Science and Technology Park has been founded to provide eco-system of essential elements required to nurture design, research, development and innovation in the aviation, space, IT and cyber domains. So far it has four chapters on the list. Each center will be functioning as the Headquarter in the respective regions. These are; Rawalpindi Chapter: NASTP Alpha, Lahore Chapter: NASTP Delta, Karachi Chapter: NASTP Silicon 1 and NASTP Kamra.



Pakistan Air Force upholds an unmatchable position when it comes to showing the professionalism for the defence of its country. Of course, it is the top-commander that leads air-warriors to the winning point. PAF has been led by such commendable chiefs. All the worthy high ranking officers who took the reign to command and control the Pakistan Air Force as the Air Chief Marshal/Chief of Air Staff, have been truly exceptional. These leading air officers left no stone unturned in making the Pakistan Air Force the nation’s pride. However, The ACM Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu has taken the PAF to an unprecedented height: both in Air Combating and Aerospace Technology. He has become an inspiration for the Pakistani youth to be the future-air-defenders. Likewise, the NASTP promises to show up the dreams of many eyes. Nonetheless, the reverence that the worthy ACM enjoys in the hearts of hisnation testifies his glorious victory.



