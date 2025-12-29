The 18th Korean Ambassador’s National Junior & Cadet Kyorugi & Poomsae Taekwondo Championships Successfully Held in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, DEC 29 /DNA/: The 18th Korean Ambassador’s National Junior & Cadet Kyorugi & Poomsae Taekwondo Championships (Male & Female) were successfully held from December 26 to 28 at the Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex, Rawalpindi. The prestigious national event was co-hosted by the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea.

The championships were supported by Kukkiwon (World Taekwondo Headquarters), the Pakistan Army Sports Directorate, and the District Sports Department Rawalpindi, and were generously sponsored by Kingdom Valley and Cheezious.

A total of 530 taekwondo athletes from across the country registered to compete in either Kyorugi (sparring) or Poomsae (forms) categories. The competition featured two age divisions:

Cadet Division: Athletes born between January 1, 2012 and December 31, 2015

Junior Division: Athletes born between January 1, 2008 and December 31, 2011

Kyorugi is the Olympic-style sparring event of Taekwondo, where athletes compete head-to-head using controlled techniques under World Taekwondo rules. Poomsae, on the other hand, is a performance-based discipline that emphasizes precision, balance, power, and technique through a series of predetermined movements that represent defensive and offensive actions.

Kyorugi competitions were conducted using a single-elimination system, while Poomsae events followed a cut-off system. All Kyorugi matches for both Cadet and Junior divisions were held according to Olympic weight categories.

In Poomsae, competitions were organized into Individual and Mixed Pair categories. The required Poomsae were:

Individual Cadet: Taegeuk 1–8

Individual Junior & Mixed Pair Junior: Taegeuk 4–8, Keumgang, and Taebaek

All participating athletes held valid Kukkiwon Dan certificates, ensuring international technical standards. Teams represented major national institutions and regions, including Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Railways, Pakistan Police, Higher Education Commission, Islamabad Capital Territory, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The Opening Ceremony was held 6:00 PM at the Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex, Rawalpindi.

The ceremony was graced by distinguished guests, including:

H.E. Mr. Park Jaelark, chargé d’affaires of the Republic of Korea

Mrs. Saba Shamim, President, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (Women Wing)

Lt. Col. Zeeshan Aslam, General Staff Officer, Pakistan Army Sports Directorate

Assistant Commissioner, Commissioner Rawalpindi Office

During the ceremony, H.E. Mr. Park Jaelark distributed Taekwondo equipment provided by Kukkiwon, the official World Taekwondo Headquarters, to representative athletes from each participating team. The Pakistan National Taekwondo Team also delivered an impressive demonstration performance, showcasing high-level skills and discipline.

In his address, H.E. Mr. Park Jaelark highlighted that Taekwondo is the national sport of the Republic of Korea and a discipline that teaches self-control, respect, discipline, and consideration for others. He emphasized that learning these values through Taekwondo would be a valuable asset for young athletes, helping them develop both a healthy mind and a strong body. He further expressed his appreciation to the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation, instructors, and officials for their dedication to promoting Taekwondo in Pakistan, and conveyed his hope for continued cooperation to further strengthen the friendship between Korea and Pakistan.

Mrs. Saba Shamim, President of the PTF Women Wing, reaffirmed that the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation remains firmly committed to providing a strong and inclusive platform for young athletes to showcase their talent and compete at the highest level. She stated that participation in this championship would be an invaluable experience for all athletes, fostering sportsmanship and the true spirit of Taekwondo. She also extended her sincere appreciation to the Embassy of the Republic of Korea for its continued and unwavering support in the development of Taekwondo in Pakistan, both through financial assistance and the generous provision of equipment, noting that this partnership has played a vital role in strengthening the sport at both grassroots and national levels.