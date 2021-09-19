Thailand resumes visas service for Pakistanis

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of Thailand to Pakistan has resumed the visa and COE issuance for all types of visa categories traveling from Pakistan to Thailand starting from 20 September 2021.

All passengers must follow the Royal Thai Government’s procedures and measures, including mandatory quarantine requirement, for a period of 14 days with no exception regardless of vaccinated or non-vaccinated passengers as well as fulfill each visa’s requirements and eligibilities.

Please also be informed that travels to Phuket Sandbox, Samui Plus Sandbox, and other initiatives are subjected to the lists of eligible countries and port of departure, as officially announced by Tourism Authority of Thailand.