Thailand-Pakistan ties move from friendship to action

Exclusive Interview: H.E. Rongvudhi Virabutr, Ambassador of Thailand to Pakistan. The first part of the interview was published on January 7, 2026.

EXCLUSIVE

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: H.E. Rongvudhi Virabutr, Ambassador of Thailand to Pakistan has shared his vision for deepening bilateral ties through cultural diplomacy, people-to-people connections, and economic integration.

The Ambassador began by reflecting on the current state of cultural relations: “The two nations already know each other, but we are not yet truly close.

The Embassy of Thailand is committed to working tirelessly to close this gap through sustained cultural exchange. Cultural diplomacy remains the foundation of a deeper and more meaningful friendship.

” Highlighting a successful recent initiative, he spoke about Thai Food Week in Islamabad: “This was a key effort to bring our flavors closer to the hearts of Pakistanis. We brought authentic Thai chefs who trained local Pakistani chefs in genuine Thai cooking techniques.

The Pakistani chefs then prepared traditional Thai dishes, which have now been permanently added to the menus of participating restaurants. Organized in close collaboration with the Monal Group, the event was deliberately designed as a sustainable culinary bridge — ensuring the ‘flavor of friendship’ continues long after the festival concludes.”Looking to the future, Ambassador Virabutr announced a major upcoming cultural milestone:

“In 2027, we will host the historic Gandhara Civilization Exhibition in Thailand. Both governments have agreed to showcase precious Buddhist artifacts from Pakistan’s rich Gandhara heritage in Bangkok.

This exhibition will allow Thai audiences to directly appreciate Pakistan’s ancient cultural treasures and will act as a powerful cultural magnet, attracting greater interest and investment toward Pakistan’s invaluable heritage sites.”On the broader goal of strengthening people-to-people contacts, the Ambassador emphasized: “This is a top priority for the Embassy.

We are deploying every available tool — promoting tourism, fostering cultural exchange, and encouraging direct human interaction. The Thai Food Festival and the upcoming Gandhara Exhibition are important milestones, but we are going further. Through collaboration with UN Women, we have launched programs to upskill women entrepreneurs in Swabi and Sialkot in Beauty and Livelihood as well as Regenerative Agriculture. Training in the beauty sector enables women to work from home, while backyard gardens are being transformed into reliable sources of income.

Experts like Miss Jennifer Innes Taylor-Jane, a Thai organic farm owner, have generously shared regenerative farming practices. We firmly believe that empowering women through income generation builds confidence, independence, and lasting change.”He elaborated on the early outcomes of this pilot project: “The initiative has already enabled Thai and Pakistani women farmers to interact directly, exchange knowledge, and open channels for future cooperation. Together, they are developing innovative agricultural approaches that will help Pakistani women generate sustainable income over the long term.”

As Chairman of the ASEAN Islamabad Committee, Ambassador Virabutr outlined his guiding strategy: “My approach is built on three clear priorities — Visibility, Tangibility, and Bring into Reality. Today, ASEAN is a $3.6 trillion economic powerhouse with over 600 million people, while Pakistan has a population exceeding 250 million. Seamlessly integrating our economies would create a formidable combined force.

We are focused on removing barriers by expanding Pakistan’s Free Trade Agreements with individual ASEAN member states, promoting initiatives such as an ASEAN Trade Fair, and advancing paperless trading systems. ASEAN already operates the successful ASEAN Single Window; if Pakistan develops and connects its own system, imports and exports will become faster, more efficient, and fully transparent.

Visibility is also being enhanced through regular joint calls with federal ministers and ongoing economic dialogues with chambers of commerce.”Addressing Pakistan’s engagement with ASEAN, he stated: “Pakistan’s potential to become a Full Dialogue Partner is certain, but it requires strong commitment to move from potential to performance.

At present, Pakistan participates in around thirty ASEAN-related activities each year. To demonstrate truly comprehensive engagement, this number should grow closer to one hundred, covering all three ASEAN pillars — political-security, economic, and socio-cultural.

Thailand, as Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Islamabad, is actively facilitating this journey. Two areas stand out as particularly promising: disaster management and peacekeeping. Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority has proven capacity and expertise; linking it with ASEAN’s AHA Centre and DELSA system would create a seamless regional humanitarian framework. Similarly, Pakistan’s Center for International Peace and Stability (CIPS) at NUST is already a UN-recognized hub for peacekeeping training — connecting it with ASEAN member states would strengthen regional security cooperation and highlight Pakistan’s valuable global contributions.”In his concluding message to readers, Ambassador Virabutr offered an inspiring vision: “Thailand and Pakistan stand at the threshold of transformation — moving from friendly neighbors to true partners in development. Over the past year, I have seen our shared warm hospitality, profound cultural DNA, and common aspiration for prosperity.

Yet friendship alone is not enough; we need concrete action to deliver results that people can see, touch, and feel. Our Prosperity Partnership aims to double bilateral trade, unlock billions through the Halal industry, advance the FTA process, and connect our peoples through tourism, culture, and food — from Thai cuisine now permanently featured on Pakistani restaurant menus to the historic 2027 Gandhara Civilization Exhibition in Bangkok.

Beyond economics, we are empowering women entrepreneurs, linking farmers through regenerative agriculture, and advancing deeper ASEAN integration. Together, we can build a brighter, more prosperous future for both our nations.”