Thailand, Pakistan enjoy excellent ties: Ambassador

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of Thailand to Pakistan Chakkrid Krachaiwong has said Thailand and Pakistan have cultivated a long-standing friendship with over 70 years of our diplomatic relations and connection through Ghandhara civilization.

‘ As a major player in South Asia, Pakistan can play a crucial role in ensuring peace and security in the region amidst the current global volatility.’

The Thai Ambassador expressed these remarks while speaking on the occasion of the Thai Armed Forces Day. Lt. General Muhammad Aqeel, Inspector General Communication and Information Technology, Pakistan Army, was the chief guest. The Defence and Military Attache of Thailand Col. Thanaei Permpul also spoke on the occasion.

The ambassador further said, he would like to extend his heartfelt appreciation to all guests for honouring the occasion with their presence.

The purpose of celebration the Armed Forces Day is to recognize the bravery of men and women. These dedicated individuals, some of whom have made the supreme sacrifices deserve our most respect. It is imperative that we also recognize the families who stand as a pillar of the strength supporting their loved ones.

The ambassador said, the military and security cooperation between Thailand and Pakistan is one of the important aspects of our cooperation, contributing to the promotion of stability and security for the global community.

He thanked the defence and military attaches representing various countries who play a very important role in building trust and confidence, which is the cornerstone of the lasting peace.

He thanked the government of Pakistan for taking care of the foreigners very well. He said that whoever he interacted expressed his or her satisfaction the way they had been accepted and facilitated in Pakistan.

He said he was optimistic that cooperation or friendly tie between the defence and military attache in Pakistan will continue to deepen and contribute to the wellbeing of the global community.

Colonel Thanaei expressed his gratitude to Lieutenant General Mohamed Aqeel, the Inspector General of Communication and Information Technology, for honoring the occasion as the chief guest. He highlighted the strategic locations of Pakistan and Thailand within the region, emphasizing the potential for leveraging this advantage. Colonel Thanaei envisioned that by harnessing this strategic positioning, the two nations could synergize their power for mutual benefit.

He also talked about various exchange programs and hoped to further cement military ties with Pakistan even in the days to come.

The Thai children also presented a spell-binding cultural performances and received huge applause from the audiences.