Thailand National Day celebrated in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, DEC 3 /DNA/ – Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan, along with Thailand’s Ambassador-designate Rongvudhi Virabutr and Heads of ASEAN Mission States, celebrated Thailand’s National Day in a symbolic cake-cutting ceremony.

The event highlighted the strong diplomatic relations between Thailand and Pakistan, showcasing the mutual respect and friendship between the two nations and the broader ASEAN region.