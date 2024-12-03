Thailand National Day celebrated in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, DEC 3 /DNA/ – Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan, along with Thailand’s Ambassador-designate Rongvudhi Virabutr and Heads of ASEAN Mission States, celebrated Thailand’s National Day in a symbolic cake-cutting ceremony.
The event highlighted the strong diplomatic relations between Thailand and Pakistan, showcasing the mutual respect and friendship between the two nations and the broader ASEAN region.
