Thailand Lights Up Lahore and Islamabad: Film and Water Festival Events Strengthen Thai–Pakistani Friendship Through Culture and Soft Power

ISLAMABAD & LAHORE, JULY 9 (DNA): The Royal Thai Embassy in Islamabad recently brought the sights, sounds, and spirit of Thailand to life in Pakistan through two major cultural events: the “Thai Movie Night” and the “Water Festival: Splashing for Happiness”, held in Islamabad and Lahore. These vibrant experiences not only delighted local audiences but also deepened cross-cultural understanding and promoted Thailand as an exciting, welcoming destination for Pakistani travelers.

Cinematic Diplomacy: Thai Movie Night Bridges Cultures

The Embassy hosted Thai Movie Night on 22-24 May 2025 at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Islamabad, and again on 20 June 2025 at Ali Institute of Education, Lahore, screening the beloved Thai animated film “Khan Kluay”.

The film tells the story of a brave young elephant who becomes the royal war elephant of King Naresuan, embodying values of family, perseverance, and courage—virtues that resonate deeply with both Thai and Pakistani audiences.

In his opening remarks, H.E. Mr. Rongvudhi Virabutr, Ambassador of Thailand to Pakistan, emphasized the power of cultural storytelling:

“The growing interest in Thai films, cuisine, and culture here in Pakistan – just as Pakistani culture continues to find admirers in Thailand – demonstrates how soft power can build bridges where formal diplomacy sometimes cannot. These cultural connections complement and strengthen our official ties.”

Special attention was also given to inclusive outreach, with the Embassy organizing exclusive screenings for students from Model Mashal School Islamabad, an institution dedicated to serving learners from diverse socio-economic backgrounds. The experience of Thai cinema, culture, and hospitality offered valuable exposure and was warmly received by both students and educators.

The events were further enriched by Thai music, food sampling, and cultural displays, immersing attendees in Thailand’s vibrant identity and reinforcing its growing visibility in Pakistan. The Embassy also encouraged guests to continue exploring Thai films through Netflix Pakistan, which offers an expanding catalog of Thai dramas, thrillers, and family favorites.

These film nights were made possible thanks to the Thai Subcommittee on Film, Documentary, and Animation Promotion, which generously provided screening rights at no cost.

Lahore Soaked in Songkran Spirit: Water Festival Brings Joy and Thai Hospitality

On 21 June 2025, the Thai Embassy turned up the cultural excitement once again with the “Water Festival: Splashing for Happiness” at Beaconhouse National University (BNU), Lahore. Inspired by Thailand’s Songkran Festival (Thai New Year), this lively event offered Lahore residents a chance to cool off from the summer heat while engaging in authentic Thai traditions.

Highlights included friendly water fights, traditional Thai water games, and a Som Tum (papaya salad) making competition. On stage, guests enjoyed a Muay Thai performance, and watched a live Thai cooking demonstration by the Chef from the Thai Ambassador’s Residence and Chef

Namra, the winner of Thai Hero Chef 2025.

Visitors also explored a vibrant array of Thai-themed stalls that showcased the country’s rich cultural offerings. Two popular fried chicken booths—Five Star Chicken and Sufi—served delicious Thai-style crispy chicken, attracting eager crowds. Attendees also browsed stalls featuring Thai snacks, herbal balms, lifestyle products, and handmade souvenirs. A wellness booth offered relaxing traditional Thai massage demonstrations, while an education corner provided information about studying in Thailand.

A particular highlight was the beverage tasting station, where visitors enjoyed refreshing Thai fruit drinks, including the popular Malee coconut drink, which offered a cool, tropical flavor perfect for the summer heat. These unique refreshments, alongside the vibrant cultural activities, allowed guests to experience Thailand’s hospitality through taste, aroma, and tradition—making the event both lively and enriching.

The event concluded on a high note with a lucky draw, where one lucky participant won a round-trip flight to Thailand, sponsored by Thai Airways, sparking further excitement about visiting the Land of Smiles.

Soft Power in Action: Thailand Builds Bridges Through Culture

Together, Thai Movie Night and the Water Festival exemplify Thailand’s increasing use of cultural engagement and public diplomacy in Pakistan — strengthening bilateral ties not only through formal channels, but through shared experiences, storytelling, and heartfelt hospitality.

The Embassy has signaled plans to expand such initiatives, including more Thai film screenings and cultural showcases across Pakistan. With rising local interest in Thai food, films, tourism, and lifestyle, these events mark a strategic and people-centered approach to diplomacy.