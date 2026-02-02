Thailand hands over the ASEAN Committee chairmanship to Indonesia

H.E. Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Chandra Warsenanto Sukotjo, Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan, assumed the role of ACI Chair for the first half of 2026. The handover ceremony was witnessed by H.E. Mr. Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, Additional Secretary (Asia-Pacific), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, FEB 2 /DNA/ – The Ambassador of Thailand to Pakistan, in his capacity as Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Islamabad (ACI), presided over the ACI Heads of Mission Meeting No. 01/2026 at the Royal Thai Embassy.

The meeting reviewed ACI’s activities over the past six months and addressed organizational matters related to upcoming initiatives. Diplomats from ASEAN member states discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation and visibility of ASEAN in Pakistan.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Thai Ambassador formally handed over the chairmanship of ACI to Indonesia.

H.E. Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Chandra Warsenanto Sukotjo, Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan, assumed the role of ACI Chair for the first half of 2026. The handover ceremony was witnessed by H.E. Mr. Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, Additional Secretary (Asia-Pacific), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

The transition marks Indonesia’s leadership in coordinating ASEAN’s diplomatic engagements in Islamabad, continuing the Committee’s mission of fostering regional cooperation and strengthening ties with Pakistan.