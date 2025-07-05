Thailand e-Visa now available for Pakistani travelers!

ISLAMABAD, JUL 5 /DNA/ – Exciting news for Pakistani travelers planning to visit Thailand! The Kingdom of Thailand has officially launched its e-Visa service, enabling Pakistani citizens to apply for their visas online without the need to visit the embassy. This streamlined process simplifies travel plans and eliminates the hassle of traditional visa application procedures.

The Thailand e-Visa portal (www.thaievisa.go.th) offers various visa options, including Tourist, Transit, and Non-Immigrant visas. Applicants can conveniently submit their visa applications online, making the entire process faster and more efficient. The new e-Visa system is designed to save time, providing a hassle-free experience that allows travelers to apply for their visa from the comfort of their home or office.

Once the application is submitted and payment is processed, the visa will be processed within 14 working days. It’s important to note that the e-Visa must be printed before traveling, as electronic copies will not be accepted at immigration checkpoints.

The online portal is user-friendly and provides detailed instructions, so travelers can easily follow the steps. For those who need assistance, a comprehensive English User Manual and a helpful video guide are available. Additionally, for any visa-related queries, applicants can reach out directly to the Thai e-Visa support team via email at [email protected].

How to Apply:

Visit www.thaievisa.go.th

Fill out the online application form

Submit your documents and make the payment

Wait for processing (up to 14 working days)

Print your e-Visa for travel

No agents or intermediaries are needed for this process, making it more direct and cost-effective for Pakistani travelers. The Thailand e-Visa is a convenient and efficient solution for those eager to explore the beauty of Thailand.

For more details and to begin your application, visit the official website: www.thaievisa.go.th.