Thai PM agrees coalition with Thaksin-backed party

BANGKOK, FEB 13: Thai caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s conservative party, which won a stunning election victory at the weekend, agreed to form a coalition with jailed ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra’s party, both announced on Friday.

Anutin’s pro-military and pro-monarchy party had its best electoral performance ever in polls that took place after two rounds of deadly border clashes with Cambodia last year.

Thailand’s most successful party of the 21st century, Pheu Thai, had its worst election result ever on Sunday, raising questions about the future of the political machine built by jailed Thaksin.

“Although the election results have not yet been officially confirmed, we have a consensus that Pheu Thai will support us in leading the coalition, as planned,” Anutin said at a news conference at his Bhumjaithai party’s headquarters.

Prasert Chanruangthong, secretary-general of Thaksin’s Pheu Thai, told reporters the party “is ready to support the Bhumjaithai Party in forming the coalition. Other issues will be discussed further.”

The latest incarnation of the organisation founded by the telecom billionaire, Pheu Thai came a distant third in Sunday’s election, its vote share in the party-list section plunging by more than half.

Voters appeared to turn their backs on the reformist People’s Party, which came second.

Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai were previously coalition partners, until Anutin pulled out over a Cambodia border dispute scandal last June.

“Our priority is for the country to move forward for the greatest benefit of the people,” Prasert said ahead of coalition talks on Friday.