Thai Food Festival Kicks off

KARACHI, MAR 05 (DNA) — Ms. Siriporn Tantipanyathep, along with Mr. Arif Suleman, President Pak – Thai Business Forum, inaugurated the Thai food festival at the “Chop Chop Wok” restaurant in DHA. It was attended by diplomats from UAE, Malaysia, directors of the “Chop Chop Wok” Salman Naqi, Arsalan Ali, Rashid Siddiqui, Thai Airways, and many more.

Arif Suleman said that on this occasion that Thai Chefs are specially flown to Karachi for his festival. He said that Thai Chef Ms. Prompron Sodsai, has 48 years of experience and Mr. Leem Mat Ahin, has 23 years of experience the Thai authentic food and they will present quality Thai Food and the test throughout the festival. — DNA