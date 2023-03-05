Sunday, March 5, 2023
Main Menu

Thai Food Festival Kicks off

| March 5, 2023

KARACHI, MAR 05 (DNA) — Ms. Siriporn Tantipanyathep, along with Mr. Arif Suleman, President Pak – Thai Business Forum, inaugurated the Thai food festival at the “Chop Chop Wok” restaurant in DHA. It was attended by diplomats from UAE, Malaysia, directors of the “Chop Chop Wok” Salman Naqi, Arsalan Ali, Rashid Siddiqui, Thai Airways, and many more.

Arif Suleman said that on this occasion that Thai Chefs are specially flown to Karachi for his festival. He said that Thai Chef Ms. Prompron Sodsai, has 48 years of experience and Mr. Leem Mat Ahin, has 23 years of experience the Thai authentic food and they will present quality Thai Food and the test throughout the festival. — DNA

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Bajwa ‘rescued’ Shehbaz Sharif in corruption cases, claims Imran Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is addressing his party workers and supporters atRead More

PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators set 180-run target for Islamabad United

Islamabad United have to chase a target of 180 runs set by Quetta Gladiators duringRead More

Comments are Closed