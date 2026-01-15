Thai ambassador meets Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Rongvudhi Virabutr, Ambassador of Thailand to Pakistan, paid a courtesy call on Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, to discuss the promotion of issues of common interest between the Parliaments of Thailand and Pakistan.

The meeting underscored the importance of parliamentary cooperation through the Pakistan–Thailand Parliamentary Friendship Group as well as collaboration in multilateral arenas.

Both sides also exchanged views on enhancing touristic and trade cooperation, highlighting cultural connections such as the Gandhara civilization and the ongoing efforts toward concluding a Free Trade Agreement between Thailand and Pakistan, while also recognizing the need to jointly address global challenges like climate change.

Another key area of discussion was women empowerment, particularly the role of women in politics and the importance of gender mainstreaming across various contexts. Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq acknowledged the significant role of the Parliamentary Friendship Group in fostering bilateral relations and emphasized that the Parliaments of Thailand and Pakistan should work together more closely to achieve mutual benefits for both countries.