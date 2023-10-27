Tessori discusses political landscape with President Alvi, PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (DNA): Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori held on Friday

meetings separately with President Arif Alvi and Caretaker Prime

Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar to discuss the political landscape.

During his meeting with the president at President House, Tessori said:

“In connection with the progress of Sindh, the cooperation from the

federal government is commendable. The all-out efforts are underway to

bring prosperity to Karachi again.”

Tessori apprised the premier of the matters in line with the province’s

administrative affairs, the law and order situation, and the problems

faced by the industrialists.

Caretaker interior minister Sarfaraz Bugti and the Sindh governor

discussed the matter in line with the matter of deporting the illegal

immigrants.

Tessori said that the deportation of illegal immigrants will help

control the crime rate.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar on Thursday announced that

his government would challenge Supreme Court verdict concerning the

trial of civilians in military courts.

Speaking to a private television channel, he explained that the

government intends to appeal the court’s ruling, emphasizing that

Parliament has the authority to amend laws.

The interim PM said that as a concerned citizen, there is no shame in

contributing to discussions about media-related issues, and he has

raised concerns about the welfare of working journalists and the need

for defined regulations.

“I have previously addressed these issues in a press conference and

stressed that my intent was not to offend anyone,” he said, and added he

is committed to maintaining the focus on these concerns. DNA