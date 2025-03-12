Terrorists’ use of ‘human shields’ slowing down Bolan train’s day-long rescue operation

QUETTA, MAR 12: Security forces continue their operation against terrorists, who have hijacked the Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan district, as suicide bombers have taken women and children hostage, making the rescue effort increasingly difficult, security sources said on Wednesday.

Militants blew up a railway track, opened fire, and hijacked the train — which was on a 30-hour-long journey carrying around 400 passengers — on Tuesday as it travelled from Quetta to Peshawar.

According to security sources, the suicide bombers are holding women and children at three different locations, using them as human shields.

The presence of hostages has forced security forces to exercise extreme caution in their operations, the sources mentioned.

Meanwhile, 37 injured individuals have been evacuated for medical treatment, security sources confirmed. The situation remains tense as efforts to neutralise the threat are ongoing.

After day-long efforts, the security forces successfully freed at least 190 hostages and eliminated 30 terrorists, pledging to continue the operation until the last militant is defeated.

The trains route. — Geo.tv illustration

The train’s route. — Geo.tv illustration

The railway journey from Quetta to Peshawar includes various stops as it passes through at least 11 cities including Sibi, Jacobabad, Rohri, Khanpur, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Lahore, Gujranwala and Islamabad.

The attackers bombed the railway track before storming the train and opened fire on the locomotive, injuring the driver. The train, stopped just before a tunnel, was hijacked in a remote, mountainous region near the Afghanistan-Iran border.

‘It was terrifying’

One of the freed passengers thanked the forces for safely evacuating him from the hijacked train and acknowledged the efforts of the army and FC personnel in the security operation.

“There was gunfire, but by the grace of Allah, the army and FC personnel brought us to safety,” said one of the rescued passengers.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Bilal, who had been travelling with his mother on the Jafar Express train, told AFP: “I can’t find the words to describe how we managed to escape. It was terrifying.”

A soldier (right) hands out tea to freed train passengers gathered at the Mach railway station in Mach, Balochistan on March 11, 2025. — AFP

A soldier (right) hands out tea to freed train passengers gathered at the Mach railway station in Mach, Balochistan on March 11, 2025. — AFP

Meanwhile, railway officials said that the Bolan Mail and Jaffar Express, operating from Quetta to other parts of the country, have been suspended for three days.

Additionally, the passenger train from Quetta to Chaman has also not yet departed, railway officials stated.

Difficult terrain

After security forces launched the operation on Tuesday, the militants split into small groups, security sources said. Seventeen injured passengers were taken to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Navigating the difficult terrain, security forces cordoned off the area upon receiving word of the attack, they said, adding that despite the challenging route, forces reached the scene in the Mushqaf area of the Bolan district of Balochistan to initiate the operation.

The sources further revealed that the attackers were using satellite phones to communicate with international handlers, including a mastermind in Afghanistan.

Emergency measures

The Balochistan government has imposed emergency measures, and all institutions have been mobilised to deal with the situation, spokesperson Shahid Rind said.

A relief train and contingents of security forces were also dispatched to the site. Meanwhile, an emergency has been imposed in Sibi and Civil Hospital Quetta.

According to the provincial health department, all medical and paramedical staff have been summoned to Civil Hospital and several wards were vacated to deal with the situation.

Following the incident, an emergency information desk has been established at Quetta Railway Station. A railway official was appointed to share relevant developments regarding the Jaffar Express incident.

UN slams train attack

The United Nations condemned the terrorist attack in Balochistan against a Quetta-Peshawar passenger train and called for their immediate release.

“We’ve just seen the reports; We, of course, condemn any hostage taking, and we call on those who’ve taken people hostage to release them at once,”

The UN Secretary-General’s spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing in New York.

“But, we’re going to keep following the situation as it evolves,” he added.

Condemnations pour in

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express and praised the security forces for their effective and timely response.

The president lauded the valour of security forces for rescuing the passengers of Jaffar Express and said that attacks on innocent civilians and passengers were inhuman and condemnable acts.

Play Video

The Baloch nation strongly opposed those elements who had taken unarmed passengers, elders and children as hostage, he added.

President Zardari said neither any religion nor a society allowed such repugnant acts. He also prayed for the early recovery of those who sustained injuries during the attack.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said that officers and personnel of the forces were eliminating terrorists with bravery during the ongoing response.

He added that despite difficult terrain, the morale of the security forces was high, and they were pushing back the cowardly terrorists with their timely action.

PM Shehbaz expressed the hope that the security operation would soon meet with success and the terrorists would be eliminated, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He said that the inhuman terrorists who launched the cowardly assault at Jaffar Express at Dhdhar-Bolan Pass did not deserve any concession. Terrorists were the enemies of progress and development of Balochistan province.

The premier said targeting of innocent passengers in the holy and blessed month of Ramadan proved it clearly that terrorists had no relation with Islam, Pakistan and Balochistan.

He also expressed the resolve of continuation of fight against terrorism till complete eradication of this specter from the country.

Any conspiracy to spread chaos and lawlessness in the country would be foiled, he said, adding that they would never allow enemies of the country to succeed in their nefarious designs.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack and prayed for the early recovery of the injured people. He added: “Beasts who opened fire on innocent passengers deserve no leniency.”

“Terrorists are the biggest threat to Pakistan,” said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while condemning the attack on the passenger train.

“Targeting innocent citizens by terrorists is a coward act,” he added.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also condemned the Jaffar Express incident and expressed concern for the safety of the train passengers taken hostage in Balochistan. He expressed wishes for their safe recovery.

Awami National Party (ANP) President Aimal Wali Khan said that attacks on innocent citizens are unacceptable and demanded strict action against the terrorists.

Rise in terror attacks

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants.

Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

Balochistan also experienced a surge in militant activity, with at least 24 attacks, which claimed 26 lives, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and nine militants.