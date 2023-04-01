Terrorists operating from Iranian side attacked Pakistani security forces

Rawalpindi, APR 1 /DNA/ – A group of Terrorists operating from the Iranian side attacked a routine border patrol of Pakistani security forces operating along Pakistan-Iran Border in Jalgai Sector, District Kech.

In the attack, unfortunately, 4 x soldiers including Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Muhammad Irfan and Sepoy Abdur Rasheed were critically injured and later embraced shahadat.

Necessary contact with Iranian side is being made for effective action against

terrorists on the Iranian side and to prevent such incidents in future.