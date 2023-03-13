Terrorists Open Fire at Police Party in Raghzai, Tank District
Rawalpindi, MAR 13: Terrorists opened fire on a Police party employed on Census security duty in the general area Raghzai, Tank District. Resultantly, one policeman, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.
On receipt of the information, security forces immediately cordoned the area, blocking all possible escape routes. Fleeing terrorists were intercepted in general area Gara Guldad, Tehsil Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District. After intense exchange of fire, terrorist commander Abdul Rasheed alias Rasheedi, was killed.
The killed terrorist was wanted by police being involved in numerous terrorist activities against Security Forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.
Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.
