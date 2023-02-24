Friday, February 24, 2023
Terrorists killed during Intelligence Based Operation in District Awaran, Balochistan

| February 24, 2023
DNA Rawalpindi, 24 Feb: On 24 February 23, Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in District Awaran, Balochistan on a credible lead with regards to presence of a hide out of terrorists involved in recent IED attacks in the area. A heliborne Force was used to sanitise the area which surprised the terrorists.
While 1 x terrorist was sent to hell during the ensuing operation in exchange of fire, a large cache of weapons and ammunition has also been seized. Security Forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart any attempt by inimical elements to disrupt hard earned peace in the province.
