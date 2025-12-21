Terrorists backed by Afghan Taliban harm civilians, children: CDF Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI, DEC 21: Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir said terrorism backed by the Afghan Taliban is targeting innocent civilians and children.

Addressing the National Ulema and Mashaikh Conference, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir said he witnessed divine help during Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos. He said no authority except the state can issue an order or fatwa for jihad in any Islamic state.

He said nations that abandon the scholarly and intellectual legacy of their forebears, and the power of the pen, fall into decline. Field Marshal Asim Munir said Allah granted Pakistan the honour of being the guardians of the holy sanctuaries among Islamic countries. He said there is a deep connection and resemblance between the State of Madinah and the State of Pakistan.

The CDF said both the State of Madinah and the State of Pakistan were founded on the Kalima Tayyaba during the blessed month of Ramadan.

He said this resemblance exists because the Lord of the universe destined one to be the custodians of the sanctuaries and the other to be their protectors.

The Field Marshal said 70 per cent of the formations of Fitna al-Khawarij operating from Afghanistan consist of Afghans.

He said Afghanistan must choose between Fitna al-Khawarij and Pakistan. The Field Marshal added that terrorism backed by the Afghan Taliban is targeting innocent civilians and children.

It is pertinent to note that the conference was held in Islamabad on December 10. Religious scholars and mashaikh from all schools of thought across the country attended the conference.