Terrorist killed in fierce gun battle with security forces in Balochistan: ISPR
Rawalpindi, 4 Nov /DNA/ – On 4 November 2024, a fire exchange took place between own troops and the terrorists in Nushki District of Balochistan.
Own troops effectively engaged terrorists’ location, and resultantly one terrorist was sent to hell. Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.
Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.
Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.
