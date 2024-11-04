Monday, November 4, 2024
Main Menu

Terrorist killed in fierce gun battle with security forces in Balochistan: ISPR

| November 4, 2024
Terrorist killed in fierce gun battle with security forces in Balochistan: ISPR

Rawalpindi, 4 Nov /DNA/ – On 4 November 2024, a fire exchange took place between own troops and the terrorists in Nushki District of Balochistan.

Own troops effectively engaged terrorists’ location, and resultantly one terrorist was sent to hell. Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Terrorist killed in fierce gun battle with security forces in Balochistan: ISPR

Terrorist killed in fierce gun battle with security forces in Balochistan: ISPR

Rawalpindi, 4 Nov /DNA/ – On 4 November 2024, a fire exchange took place betweenRead More

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Minister for Finance and Revenue holds meeting with Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, NOV 4 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb heldRead More

Comments are Closed