Terrorist Killed in encounter

DNA

RAWALPINDI: On 29 January 2024, Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan District, on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists as a result of which Terrorist Naikman Ullah was sent to hell.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including target killing of innocent civilians. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.