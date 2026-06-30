by Muhammad Mohsin Iqbal

In the grand ledger of history, it has repeatedly been witnessed that whenever Pakistan, through the boundless mercy of the Almighty, secures a position of respect and dignity among the nations of the world or draws a breath of relief amid its many challenges, the forces of terrorism are swiftly stirred into renewed frenzy within its borders. The brave custodians of law and order, those steadfast officers and soldiers who stand as the first line of defence, have too often become the primary targets of these insidious attacks. India and its foreign patrons, ever watchful for any opening, spare no effort in exploiting such moments to sow seeds of instability and undermine the unity of this sovereign land. A broader nexus has long been evident, linking Indian designs with safe havens in Afghanistan and, alarmingly, with support from Israel, which has been accused of aiding separatist elements to further regional destabilisation.

Divine wisdom recently elevated Pakistan to the honourable role of mediator between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran. At a time when tensions threatened to engulf the region in further conflict, Pakistan stepped forward as a trusted bridge for dialogue, facilitating understanding and contributing meaningfully to the pursuit of peace. This diplomatic achievement, which enhanced Pakistan’s stature on the global stage, proved intolerable to certain circles in New Delhi. Unable to accept Pakistan’s rising influence, they resorted once more to their familiar tactics, activating a network of proxies that draws strength from Afghan territory and aligns with external agendas, including those attributed to foreign backing of insurgent factions.

Through agents and proxies, they orchestrated yet another cowardly strike against Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies in the commercial heart of the country, Karachi. On the fateful evening of June 27, a band of heavily armed militants launched a spineless assault upon the Sindh Rangers headquarters in Karachi. The attack commenced with a suicide bomber ramming an explosive-laden vehicle into the main gate of the compound, producing a powerful blast that shattered the calm of the night. Immediately thereafter, gunmen attempted to breach the perimeter and storm the facility. In the fierce gun battle that followed, three valiant Rangers embraced martyrdom, while four others sustained injuries as they defended their post with exemplary courage and professionalism. The security forces responded with swift determination, neutralising the majority of the attackers on the spot and foiling what might have become a far more devastating outrage.

Among those apprehended was an injured terrorist whose confession has peeled back the layers of this conspiracy. The suspect, identified as Usman Ali and linked to the banned Jamaat-ul-Ahrar group—a faction widely regarded as an Indian proxy—revealed that he and his accomplices had infiltrated Pakistan from Afghanistan’s Jalalabad region roughly a week prior to the assault. They had undergone specialised training in Afghanistan, including preparation for suicide missions, before crossing the border with weapons reportedly sourced from troubled areas. His companions were eliminated during the operation. This testimony stands as compelling evidence, aligning with previous intelligence that has repeatedly shown how terrorism is nurtured across the Afghan frontier at the instigation of external powers hostile to Pakistan.

This Karachi outrage forms part of a larger pattern. In Balochistan, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and its offshoots have intensified their campaigns, with credible indications of Indian funding, Afghan logistical support, and Israeli provision of intelligence and weaponry to fuel separatism and target Chinese-Pakistani cooperation projects. Similar elements have been activated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where TTP remnants exploit border sanctuaries, as well as in parts of Azad Kashmir, aiming to stir unrest and stretch Pakistan’s security apparatus across multiple fronts. Such coordinated efforts reveal a calculated nexus designed to weaken Pakistan internally while it contributes to regional peace.

Such incidents lay bare a persistent campaign aimed at weakening Pakistan from within. The world community can no longer turn a blind eye to this pattern of cross-border terrorism, training camps, and covert support networks that seek to destabilise a nation striving for progress and peace. Pakistan, as a responsible sovereign state, reserves the unquestionable right to defend itself and to take all necessary measures to safeguard its territory and its people.

Yet in the face of every adversity, the people of Pakistan, along with their valiant Army and dedicated law enforcement agencies, display an unshakeable resolve. United by faith, patriotism, and an indomitable spirit, they remain ever ready to protect every inch of the homeland—from its rugged mountains to its vibrant cities. The blood of martyrs does not weaken the nation; rather, it nourishes the roots of national unity and determination.

As Pakistan continues to expose these nefarious designs before the international forum, it calls upon the global conscience to acknowledge the truth and support efforts to dismantle the infrastructure of terrorism. For ultimately, falsehood and malice cannot prevail against a people armed with truth, courage, and the blessings of the Almighty. Pakistan shall endure and advance, its flag flying high despite the storms unleashed by its adversaries. The sacrifices of today will pave the way for a safer and more prosperous tomorrow for generations yet to come.