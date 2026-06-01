Termez platform – dialogue for ensuring security and stability in Central and South Asia

Gulamov Asliddin Gapparovich

Since ancient times, Central and South Asia have been closely connected through trade, cultural exchange and political processes. Geographical proximity and ancient trade routes contributed to active dialogue between peoples and civilizations, the exchange of goods and culture as well as the formation of a shared historical and cultural identity in the region. Following the acquisition of independence, the Central Asian states began gradually developing their own foreign policy and economic strategies toward South Asia.

Given the significance of Central and South Asia, shaped by their strategic location, abundant natural resources, demographic potential and historical heritage, these regions have become the subject of extensive scientific research. Thus, from the perspective of the regional security complex, scholars consider Central and South Asia as two independent yet equal regions. In this context, it is important to emphasize the transformation of Afghanistan’s role as a key component of the regional security complex, facilitating interconnectedness and the gradual rapprochement between South and Central Asia.

It should be noted that Uzbekistan, located in the heart of Central Asia, plays a key role in ensuring regional security and stability. At the same time, the country, actively promoting constructive foreign policy initiatives aimed at strengthening peace and cooperation in the region, acts as the locomotive of economic interconnectedness between Central and South Asia. Recognizing the growing demand for mutual ties between the regions, in July 2021 in Tashkent a high-level international conference “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities” was held. There the proposal to develop and submit for consideration to the UN General Assembly a draft special resolution “On Strengthening the Connectivity between Central and South Asia” was put forward. As a result, in July 2022, the UN member states unanimously approved the adoption of this resolution, which became another vivid testament to the recognition of our country’s role and authority in deepening interconnectedness, establishing dialogue with the region and maintaining peace and stability.

It should be emphasized that the resolution calls on states to unite their efforts in combating common challenges and threats to stability and security in Central and South Asia, recommends continuing and deepening interregional cooperation by expanding transport infrastructure and information-communication technologies, as well as by developing new international transport corridors that provide convenient, sustainable, commercially viable, affordable, accessible, inclusive and safe routes to seaports.

In these processes, Termez has the potential to become a unique platform for connecting the two regions, both in terms of ensuring regional security and in terms of developing trade and economic relations. At the same time, the city of Termez, historically considered as one of the centers of dialogue between peoples and civilizations, the development of trade, humanitarian, and other ties, for many centuries occupied a strategically important position in the region. Thus, the era of the Kushan Empire, Termez served as a major cultural center where various civilizations actively interacted. The city was a significant hub for the transmission of Buddhist art and literature, which spread widely across Central and South Asia. Moreover, from a geographical point of view, Termez was a link between Central and South Asia. It was also one of the key points on the Great Silk Road connecting East and West.

At the present stage, Termez serves as a starting point for the implementation of a number of transport and infrastructure projects, such as the “Termez – Naibabad – Maydan Shahr – Logar – Kharlachi” railway, the “Surkhan – Puli-Khumri” power lines, and others. In general, the significance of the Termez platform lies in the following:

Firstly, in the context of ensuring regional security and stability, the city of Termez has consistently held a central position. Following the events of 11/9/2001 the “Termez Strategic Air Transport Point” was established here, which operated from 2002 to 2015 and ensured the logistics of humanitarian cargo for the International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan. This experience further reinforced the city’s significance as a secure transit and supply hub during times of military instability.

In addition, Termez is actively used within the framework of Uzbekistan’s joint initiatives with international partners in combating terrorism, drug trafficking, and cross-border crime. In this context, the “Friendship Bridge” connecting Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, plays an important role in ensuring control not only over the movement of people and cargo, but also in monitoring the illegal trafficking of drugs (including synthetic drugs) coming from Afghanistan, which is important for maintaining regional security (for example, employees of the “Ayritom” border customs post in Surkhandarya region in March of this year prevented an attempt to illegally import a batch of narcotic drugs with a total weight of 70 kg and in May of this year – 600 kg).

At the same time, Termez is considered a platform for constructive resolution of border issues. Thus, on August 22-28, 2024, a regular meeting of the working groups of the joint Uzbek-Tajik demarcation Commission was held in Termez. During the meeting, joint work continued on coordinating the passage of the design demarcation line of the Uzbek-Tajik state border, following which a corresponding protocol was signed.

Secondly, the trade, economic, and logistical significance of the city of Termez, as a material foundation for long-term peace and security in Central and South Asia, is determined by its strategic location and modern logistical infrastructure.

In particular, in 2022, “The Termez Cargo Center terminal” received the status of an international multifunctional logistics hub serving cargo flows to Afghanistan and South Asian countries. This, in turn, has elevated its status in international humanitarian infrastructure (from 2025 it has been integrated into the UN High Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs warehouse network) and contributed to the expansion of humanitarian shipments’ geography (in 2022 humanitarian aid was delivered by air from Termez to flood victims in Pakistan, and in 2023, the UNHCR Regional Humanitarian Logistics Center in Termez sent 12 truckloads of over 48,000 blankets to Afghanistan). It is noteworthy that Termez’s infrastructure is being actively utilized by international organizations to deliver food and medicine to South Asia, which contributes to reducing social tension and preventing the escalation of conflicts caused by humanitarian crises.

Furthermore, the opening of the Termez International Trade Center in August 2024, designed to create a favorable business environment and logistics, simplify administrative procedures and create conditions for entrepreneurs, on the one hand, enhances the city’s economic attractiveness and, on the other hand, stimulates the growth of economic cooperation between Central and South Asia. In this context, it should be noted that on the territory of the Center (37 hectares, 500 meters from the border with Afghanistan), where 3 thousand retail outlets are located, a 15-day visa-free regime has been introduced for visitors.

In this regard, Termez is also considered a suitable platform for conducting bilateral economic relations. Thus, in March and April of 2024 year, representatives of the Afghan delegation, headed by the Minister of Trade N. Azizi and business circles of the Balkh province, visited the city of Termez, where they held a meeting with the Uzbek side to develop bilateral trade and economic cooperation and expand cooperation in such sectors as agriculture, textiles, pharmaceuticals, food, and mining.

Thirdly, the cultural and humanitarian potential of Termez is considered to be of considerable importance. Thus, in 2018, at the initiative of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, an educational center for Afghan citizens was created. This educational institution is the only one in the world that provides training exclusively for Afghans in 17 areas of higher and 16 areas of secondary specialized, vocational education. During his functioning, about 700 Afghan citizens underwent training, meanwhile 200 of them are girls.

The institution actively maintains international relations and cooperation with donor countries and foreign organizations such as UNDP, EU, GFR, Slovakia, India. Thus, in January 2023, the “EU Knowledge Center” was opened on the basis of this educational institution to train and educate Afghan citizens (this is a coworking space that provides a platform for joint work, self-learning, and establishing professional connections). Overall, the establishment of an educational center for Afghanistan in Termez will expand access to quality education for Afghan citizens, as well as provide an educational environment and technologies for vocational training.

Therefore, Central and South Asia, dynamically developing regions with stable economic growth and new development opportunities, have significant potential due to their rich resources, economic complementarity, demographic potential, common tasks, and geographical proximity. At the same time, Uzbekistan’s efforts are aimed at integrating the two regions within a single space of cooperation, security, and sustainable development.

In these processes, the “Termez platform” not only serves as a constructive mechanism for ensuring security and stability in Central and South Asia, but also has the potential to become an additional tool for developing trade, economic and transport links between the regions. At the same time, a promising area of cooperation for both regions is considered to be, first of all, security issues, including the fight against terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, as well as the development of interaction in the fields of transport, tourism, and education.

Gulamov Asliddin Gapparovich,

Researcher at the Higher School of Strategic Analysis and Prognosis of the Republic of Uzbekistan