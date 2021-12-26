Telenor Pakistan welcomes tech leaders from the United States to discuss the collaborative digital potential in the country

Islamabad, 23rd December, 2021: Fortifying its commitment to empower societies across the nation, Telenor Pakistan welcomed Pak Seattle Tech Connections, a community of entrepreneurs and professionals from Seattle to its 345 campus. The delegation comprised of leaders and senior resources from tech giants like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Oracle other companies along with some successful tech entrepreneurs. The purpose of this visit was to engage in a fruitful dialogue on the significance of partnerships and how technology can empower societies.

Pak Seattle Tech Connections visited Pakistan for the second time this year for a better understanding of the Pakistani technology sector and to explore future collaborative opportunities. These delegates were briefed about Telenor Pakistan’s efforts in revolutionizing the telecommunication, digital and financial sector of the country by introducing innovative technologies to enhance customer experiences. As a result of their previous visit earlier in July this year, a number of promising tech collaborations have already taken form, and stakeholders expect many more to come.

Speaking on the significance of the delegation’s second visit, Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan, commented, “It’s a great pleasure for us, at Telenor Pakistan, to once again welcome Pak Seattle Tech Connections to Islamabad and a joy to see the two countries’ tech leaders building bridges that enable collaboration, empower the people, and strengthen the economy. This unique opportunity allows us to share ideas and leverage on digital technologies to create a socioeconomic impact, and we look forward to making the Digital Pakistan vision a reality and to see more similar teamwork in the coming years.”