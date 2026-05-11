Tehran warns Europe against undermining moves

DNA

TEHRAN/BEIJING: Amid ongoing regional tensions following the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, Tehran has issued fresh warnings to European nations while expressing concern over the treatment of its citizens in the United Arab Emirates.

China, meanwhile, has strongly opposed new US sanctions linked to Iran. Iran’s Foreign Ministry urged European countries to “refrain from making any move that would undermine their interests,” according to reports citing recent statements. The warning comes as speculation grows about possible European involvement in maritime operations in the region, including potential warship deployments. Tehran described such actions as unethical and counterproductive.

In a related development, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated that Tehran is closely monitoring the situation of Iranian citizens in the UAE.

Baqaei said authorities are aware of reports that some Iranians were “harassed” in the Emirates over the past week. “We have handed down clear instructions to our embassies and consulates… and here we are closely monitoring the situation,” he added, pledging to take all necessary actions to protect Iranian nationals.

Separately, China has escalated its resistance to US sanctions targeting entities involved in Iranian oil trade. Beijing’s Commerce Ministry ordered Chinese firms not to comply with US blacklisting of several refineries, invoking its anti-foreign sanctions law. China described the US measures as unilateral, illegal, and lacking UN authorization, reaffirming its consistent opposition to such extraterritorial actions.

These developments highlight the complex international fallout from the recent Iran-related conflict, with Tehran seeking to exploit divisions between the US and Europe, while major powers like China push back against Washington’s maximum pressure campaign.

The statements reflect heightened sensitivities around diaspora protections, maritime security, and global sanctions enforcement as diplomatic efforts continue to stabilize the region.