Teenager drown while shooting TikTok video

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

DNA

ATTOCK (FEB-21): The 15 years old victim drowned after he fell into a dam while filming a video for the video-sharing app of Tik Tok, police and rescue sources said on Tuesday.

In efforts to please his digital audience, the teenage boy, identified as Hussain Umer, resident of Mianwala village in Jand town of Attock suffered a deadly fate, as he drowned while making a TikTok video through his mobile phone at the bank of Jabbi dam and his last moments were also recorded on his cell phone while he was drowned in to the water. After an intensive search operation, the victim’s body was recovered by rescue 1122 divers. Later his body was handed over for burial after fulfilling legal requirements.