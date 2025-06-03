Teenage female Tik Toker murdered

Suspected murderer of Sana Yousaf arrested 20 hours after the crime

DNA

ISLAMABAD: In a tragic incident that has once again raised concerns over the safety of social media influencers, a 17-year-old TikToker, Sana Yousaf, was shot dead inside her home in Islamabad’s Sector G-13/1 on Monday evening.

The murder occurred within the jurisdiction of the Sumbal police station and has shocked netizens and rights advocates alike.

However, in a major development, Islamabad Police arrested the suspect, identified as Umar Hayat — also known by his nickname “Kaka” — in Faisalabad just 20 hours after the crime.

Yousaf, who had over 740,000 followers on TikTok, was reportedly with her aunt at home at the time of the incident.

Her father, a government officer, was out for work, while her mother had stepped out to the market. Her 15-year-old brother is currently visiting their hometown of Chitral after completing his school exams. The family lived in the upper portion of the house where the murder took place.

According to the aunt, the suspect had come to meet Yousaf and the two had a brief exchange before the shooting. The aunt told police she overheard her niece say, “Go away from here. There are cameras all around. I will fetch you some water,” moments before the assailant shot her twice in the chest.

Yousaf’s body was moved to PIMS Hospital for a postmortem examination.

A case under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered by her mother, who stated in the FIR that she could identify the suspect on sight. Initial investigations suggested that the accused and the victim knew each other.

Sources revealed that the arrest was made possible through a combination of CCTV footage and modern technology, including mobile data analysis.

Hayat, who is 22–23 years old and also a TikToker, has confessed to the murder. He claimed to be the victim’s friend. Authorities confirmed that Hayat fled to Faisalabad following the crime and is currently being transported back to Islamabad for further investigation.