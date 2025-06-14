Technology Wins Battles, Humanity Loses Lives

by Muhammad Mohsin Iqbal

Since the dawn of civilization, mankind has been entangled in the bitter pursuits of war—often to expand territory, subdue enemies, or liberate the oppressed. In those early times, victory depended largely upon the physical strength of warriors and the sharpness of their blades. Swords, spears, and bows defined the battlefield. Armies mounted on horses and elephants clashed with brute force, and the outcome of battle often hinged upon the courage and stamina of individual soldiers. But with the invention of gunpowder in China during the 9th century and its eventual militarization in Europe by the 14th century, the face of warfare began to change.

Gunpowder introduced cannons and firearms into battle, replacing the bow with the musket and reshaping military formations forever. The Napoleonic Wars witnessed the coordination of artillery, infantry, and cavalry in unprecedented ways. In the 20th century, particularly during the World Wars, warfare advanced dramatically. The world saw the emergence of tanks, submarines, fighter aircraft, and eventually, the most devastating invention of all—nuclear weapons.

The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 demonstrated the terrifying potential of scientific advancement when used destructively. Nearly 200,000 lives were lost, and generations thereafter suffered the consequences. The nature of war had been irreversibly transformed. No longer were wars won by sheer manpower; now, technological superiority could obliterate entire cities in seconds.

The Cold War that followed ushered in an arms race driven by technological competition rather than open conflict. Satellites, nuclear submarines, long-range ballistic missiles, and surveillance drones became tools of both deterrence and espionage. The Gulf War of 1991 marked the first televised precision bombing campaign, with the U.S.-led coalition employing satellite-guided missiles and stealth aircraft to a scale the world had never seen before.

In the 21st century, warfare has reached a level where invisibility, speed, precision, and information supremacy determine the victor. The battleground is no longer just land, air, and sea—but also cyber space and outer space. Drones, artificial intelligence, hypersonic missiles, and electromagnetic pulse (EMP) weapons are rewriting the rules of engagement. A drone weighing less than a human can eliminate a high-value target from thousands of miles away with pinpoint accuracy and zero risk to the operator.

This technological shift was exemplified in Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression on May 7, 2025. In a matter of minutes, Pakistan deployed advanced air defense systems and targeted Indian installations with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and precision-guided munitions, rendering India’s conventional military preparations ineffective. The brief engagement underscored how modern warfare now depends on speed, accuracy, and electronic warfare rather than large troop movements. It was not only a demonstration of national resolve but also a textbook case of asymmetric advantage powered by technology.

Just two days ago, Israel executed a similarly calculated strike against Iranian positions using a combination of cyber-attacks and advanced air-launched munitions. Reports indicate that Israeli fighter jets penetrated Iranian airspace undetected using stealth technology, while cyber units simultaneously disabled communication and radar infrastructure. The operation, though brief, marked another chapter in the evolution of modern conflict, emphasizing the dominance of information warfare, surveillance capabilities, and precision targeting over brute military force.

From these recent episodes, one thing becomes evident; the classical ideals of valor and physical might have given way to remote-controlled engagement, algorithmic warfare, and sensor-based targeting. The soldier on the ground, though still essential, is now just one component of a much broader and more complex war machine operated by engineers, data scientists, and intelligence analysts.

Yet amid all this evolution, one immutable truth remains—war is destruction. Whether waged with swords or satellites, it results in death, displacement, and devastation. Civilized societies, which aspire to peace, progress, and prosperity, can ill afford its cost. Economies are wrecked, generations are scarred, and social fabrics are torn apart. While technological superiority may ensure military success, it can never heal the wounds of war.

The great paradox of our time lies in the dual-use nature of technological advancement; what can launch a satellite to explore the universe can also guide a missile to destroy a city. The challenge for humanity is not just to win wars more efficiently, but to prevent them altogether. As history has shown, no nation ever emerged unscathed from war, no matter how advanced its arsenal.

In this age of drone strikes and cyber offensives, global powers must recognize that sustainable peace cannot be maintained by force alone. Diplomatic resolve, mutual respect, and international cooperation must accompany scientific advancement. Otherwise, we risk turning our greatest inventions into instruments of our greatest regrets.

The past has given us lessons in blood, and the present offers a mirror to reflect on what we might become. If we fail to heed the warnings of history, then the future, no matter how technologically brilliant, will be shadowed by the same darkness that has plagued humanity since the age of the sword.