Tax harassment complaints to get swift action: RTO assures

RAWALPINDI, MAY 31 /DNA/ – Chief Commissioner of the Regional Tax Office (RTO) Tehmina Aamir, along with her team, visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and met with President Usman Shaukat. The visiting delegation included Additional Commissioner Riaz Khan, Commissioner Wilayat Khan, and Commissioner Haroon Masood.

The session, chaired by RCCI President Usman Shaukat, featured comprehensive discussions on recent tax ordinances, frequent amendments to tax laws, the increasing number of SROs, challenges in the registration process, and issues concerning the installation of Point-of-Sale (POS) systems. Concerns raised by the business community were noted and addressed with due seriousness.

Chief Commissioner Tehmina Aamir assured RCCI of the RTO’s full cooperation and support in resolving issues related to tax notices, registration difficulties, and compliance challenges. She welcomed the Chamber’s input on broadening the tax base, proposed legal reforms, and the implementation of policy changes.

It was mutually agreed to establish a joint committee comprising representatives from RCCI, traders’ associations, and the RTO. The committee will focus on raising awareness about tax laws and promoting new initiatives. Additionally, the Chief Commissioner proposed that withholding agents be considered as strategic partners in tax collection and be offered incentives to encourage higher compliance and improved revenue collection.

Ms. Aamir highlighted that, with the support of the business community, the number of registered taxpayers in Rawalpindi has surpassed 1.2 million over the past two years. She stressed the importance of promptly reporting any incidents of harassment or misconduct, promising swift and strict action. A comprehensive taxpayer education and awareness campaign is also underway.

The meeting was attended by RCCI Group Leader Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, former presidents, executive committee members, and representatives of the Traders’ Association including Shahid Ghafoor Pracha, Sheikh Siddique, Chaudhry Iqbal, Haji Mumtaz, Chaudhry Farooq, as well as women members and other RCCI representatives.=DNA

