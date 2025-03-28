Tashkent chosen for landmark 150th Inter-Parliamentary Union meeting

TASHKENT, MAR 28 /DNA/ – In April 2025, Tashkent will host the 150th anniversary Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) for the first time in the history of Central Asia. This event brings together over 2000 parliamentarians from more than 100 national parliaments, providing a unique opportunity to discuss key global issues. The selection of Tashkent as the venue for this important event underscores the growing influence of New Uzbekistan in international parliamentary diplomacy and its commitment to democratic reforms, and also confirms the country’s status as a center for constructive political dialogue in the region.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) is one of the most important international organizations uniting national parliaments. Its work is based on the principle outlined by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who emphasized, “Parliaments must not only enact laws but also oversee their implementation on behalf of the people.”



The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev also emphasizes: “The Parliament should become a genuine school of democracy, an initiator and a decisive force in the implementation of reforms.”



These words reflect Uzbekistan’s efforts to strengthen parliamentary oversight, expand the powers of the deputy corps, and increase the transparency of the legislative process. Hosting the 150th IPU Assembly in Tashkent is not only a historic event for the country but also a new milestone in the development of parliamentary diplomacy in Central Asia.



Birth of parliamentary diplomacy

The Inter-Parliamentary Union was founded in 1889 by prominent parliamentarians – Frenchman Frédéric Passy and Briton William Randal Cremer. Initially, the Inter-Parliamentary Union was a consultative association created to use parliamentary diplomacy as a means of preventing wars and resolving international conflicts through dialogue.



On May 22, 1889, the first international conference of the IPU was held in Paris, marking the beginning of the history of parliamentary diplomacy at the global level.

One of the significant stages was the IPU’s cooperation with the League of Nations, and later with the United Nations, where parliamentary experience was used to democratize international institutions.



After the Second World War, the IPU expanded its activities, focusing on issues of decolonization, human rights protection, and peacekeeping. During this period, the organization played a key role in shaping international law, promoting the principles of democratic governance, and ensuring the inclusive participation of various countries in global processes.



Founded in 1889, the IPU became the first multilateral political platform aimed at strengthening parliamentary diplomacy and the peaceful resolution of international conflicts. Over its more than 135-year history, the organization has evolved from a small group of parliamentarians into a global institution uniting 181 national parliaments and 15 inter-parliamentary organizations, representing 6.5 billion people. In the 21st century, the organization not only maintains its relevance but also plays an increasingly significant role in addressing global challenges.



The IPU’s evolution from a narrow circle of experts to a global institution reflects the aspiration of the world community for closer cooperation in a changing geopolitical environment.



On May 22, 2018, the UN General Assembly officially established June 30 as the International Day of Parliamentarism.

Modern Role of the IPU Today, the IPU is the largest global inter-parliamentary organization, representing the interests of over 46,000 parliamentarians, making it a crucial platform for dialogue, parliamentary diplomacy, and international cooperation. The organization integrates the experience and practices of national legislatures, promoting the development of common strategies to address modern challenges.



The IPU plays a key role in fostering international cooperation and promoting democratic principles. The main areas of the organization’s activities include:



First. Development of parliamentary diplomacy.The IPU creates a platform for dialogue between parliaments of different countries, discussion of global challenges, and the search for solutions. The organization provides support to parliaments in developing and implementing legislative initiatives aimed at strengthening democratic principles, transparency, and accountability of power.



Second. Support for peace and security.In the face of growing geopolitical challenges, the IPU is strengthening its role in facilitating conflict resolution, the development of international law, and peacekeeping activities. The organization advocates for parliamentary engagement as a tool for preventing crises and strengthening trust between countries. Special attention is paid to the protection of human rights in conflict zones, the prevention of violence, and the provision of humanitarian assistance.



Third. Promotion of democracy and human rights. Democracy cannot be sustainable without the protection of human rights and the rule of law. The IPU actively supports free and fair elections, protects the rights of parliamentarians, and. An important task remains the fight against the restriction of political freedoms, the persecution of opposition leaders, and threats against deputies. The organization also develops recommendations for ensuring the transparency of electoral processes and increasing trust in state institutions.



Fourth. Gender equality in politics. Promoting the participation of women in legislative activities remains a priority. Since 1997, the Target Program for Gender Equality has been in place, which monitors the proportion of women in parliaments worldwide. In 2024, this figure was about 26.7%, but a significant gap remains between countries. The IPU calls on parliaments to implement effective mechanisms to increase women’s representation, including quotas, mentoring programs, and the creation of favorable conditions for women’s participation in politics.



Fifth. Strengthening youth participation. Young politicians remain underrepresented in the parliaments of most countries. Today, the share of deputies under 40 years of age averages only 17.5%. The “I Say Yes to Youth in Parliament!” campaign aims to attract young leaders, develop initiatives focused on supporting the new generation of politicians, and ensure their active participation in legislative activities.



Tulia Ackson (Tanzania) – President of the IPU

Tulia Acksonwas elected President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in 2023, becoming the first woman from Africa in this position. She has extensive political and legal experience and holds a leading position in promoting gender equality and human rights at the international level.

In 2020, she made history as the first female Speaker of the Parliament of Tanzania, where she actively worked to strengthen parliamentary oversight, increase government transparency, and protect vulnerable populations.

Martin Chungong (Cameroon) – Secretary-General of the IPU

Martin Chungong is one of the most experienced specialists in the field of parliamentarism, having worked in the Inter-Parliamentary Union system for over 30 years.

In 2014, he became the first African to hold the position of Secretary-General of the IPU, which was a significant event in the organization’s history. Prior to this, he worked for over two decades in the National Assembly of Cameroon, where he specialized in the legislative process, parliamentary oversight, and issues of public administration.

Uzbekistan and the IPU: Strengthening Parliamentary Diplomacy

In recent years, Uzbekistan has been actively integrating into the mechanisms of international parliamentary cooperation, participating in the activities of the IPU, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the European Parliament, TurkPA, and the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.

“The true power of a parliament lies in its ability to represent the interests of every citizen,” noted Thomas Jefferson. That is why Uzbekistan is implementing initiatives to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy and integrate the SDGs into the national development strategy. In particular, at the initiative of Uzbekistan, the UN General Assembly adopted the resolution “On the role of parliaments in accelerating the achievement of the SDGs,” which received the support of 80 countries. This document emphasized the importance of parliamentary oversight of the implementation of the SDGs and strengthened the role of national legislatures in international processes.

Uzbekistan’s cooperation with the IPU is practical and institutional in nature: representatives of the chambers of the Oliy Majlis actively worked in the Executive Committee, various committees, and also participated in the IPU’s women’s and youth forums.

Tashkent – Capital of the 150th IPU Assembly: Recognition of Uzbekistan’s Parliamentary Reforms

The Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Martin Chungong, highly praised the democratic transformations in Uzbekistan, emphasizing their importance for ensuring government transparency and increasing the effectiveness of parliamentary work.

The selection of Tashkent as the capital of the anniversary 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) is not only a testament to the trust of the international parliamentary community but also a recognition of the large-scale reforms of parliamentarism being carried out in Uzbekistan. In recent years, the country has demonstrated significant progress in strengthening the role of parliament, expanding its powers, and introducing democratic mechanisms.

Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan said: “When parliament is strong, democracy flourishes.” This thought most vividly reflects the reforms being carried out in Uzbekistan, aimed at strengthening the role of the chambers of the Oliy Majlis as the country’s main democratic institution.

Key achievements of parliamentary reforms in Uzbekistan:

• adoption of the Constitution in a new edition (2023) following a national referendum. The fundamental law significantly expanded the powers of parliament – the chambers of the Oliy Majlis, strengthening their role in the system of checks and balances;

• development and adoption of more than 20 new laws aimed at increasing the effectiveness of parliamentary institutions, developing the rule of law, and protecting the rights of citizens;

• introduction of mechanisms for parliamentary oversight of the activities of the government and the judicial system, which has increased the accountability and transparency of state processes;

• creation of new parliamentary commissions on key issues – the fight against corruption, gender equality, protection of the rights of women and youth. These initiatives have made it possible to respond more effectively to current challenges;

• increased representation of women and youth in parliament. Today, 38% of the deputies of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis are women, making Uzbekistan one of the leaders in the region in this indicator. The active participation of youth in the legislative process contributes to the modernization of the governance system and the formation of a more inclusive policy.

As Winston Churchill noted, “Parliament is the heart of democracy, and its voice is the voice of the people.” This very principle underlies the reform of the Parliament of Uzbekistan, where deputies and senators not only pass laws but also actively work with the population and the Government to improve the quality of life of the country’s citizens. The selection of the capital of Uzbekistan to host the anniversary forum confirms the country’s growing role in international politics, its commitment to democratic values, and its aspiration to deepen parliamentary diplomacy at the global level.

Main Themes of the 150th IPU Assembly in Tashkent

Parliaments can and should play a decisive role in addressing global challenges – from ensuring peace and security to protecting the environment and sustainable development. In these conditions, Uzbekistan strives not only to participate in international initiatives but also to become one of the key centers of parliamentary diplomacy, offering new approaches to solving global problems.

The 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Tashkent, themed “Parliamentary action for social development and justice,” covers a wide range of issues relevant to the entire global community. Among the key themes are:

Parliamentary diplomacy as a tool for conflict prevention. In the context of global instability, parliaments play a key role in peacekeeping processes, promoting dialogue, diplomatic negotiations, and the resolution of international crises. The role of parliaments in ensuring sustainable development and environmental security. Parliamentary oversight of the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), legislative regulation of environmental initiatives, and the transition to a “green” economy will be at the center of discussions. Gender equality and the empowerment of women in parliamentary activities. Increasing women’s representation in legislative bodies, overcoming barriers for women in politics, and implementing strategies for gender equality.

4.The use of digital technologies to improve the efficiency of parliaments. The introduction of digital solutions in legislative activities, the development of e-parliament, and data protection in the context of cyber threats.

5.Measures to combat international terrorism, organized crime, and cyber threats. Strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation in the field of security, developing legislative initiatives to combat global threats, and protecting human rights in cyberspace.

In addition, the Global Forum of Young Parliamentarians and the International Women’s Parliamentary Forum will be held on the sidelines of the Assembly, demonstrating the IPU’s commitment to inclusivity and the involvement of youth and women in decision-making processes.

Tashkent IPU Assembly: A new page in the history of parliamentary diplomacy

Uzbekistan is rapidly strengthening its position in the international parliamentary arena. The holding of the Anniversary IPU Assembly in Tashkent from April 5 to 9, 2025, is a recognition of the country’s successes in reforming parliamentarism and developing democratic institutions. As António Guterres noted, “Parliamentarians, through laws, can make a significant contribution to achieving sustainable development.” Uzbekistan’s active participation in the work of the IPU, the holding of key international forums, and the introduction of advanced legislative practices confirm the country’s commitment to the principles of openness, sustainable development, and parliamentarism.

The holding of the 150th IPU Assembly in Tashkent will be an important recognition of Uzbekistan’s contribution to the development of international parliamentary diplomacy. This not only strengthens the country’s position in the international arena and opens up new opportunities for cooperation with the global community but will also outline new vectors for the development of parliamentary diplomacy.

Academician Prof. Akmal Saidov,

Deputy of the Legislative Chamber

of the Oliy Majlis (Parliament) of the Republic of Uzbekistan,

Vice-President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (2020-2023)